The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Weather: Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values up to 112. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

The Flagler County School Board meets at 1 p.m. in an information workshop, with a significant segment of the discussion devoted to the search for the next superintendent. The board meets in the training room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Board meets again at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers on the first floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Board meeting documents are available here. The meeting is open to the public and includes public speaking segments. Board meeting documents are available here.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast on the third Tuesday of every month from March to October. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Editorial Notebook: Disappointing, not surprising, to read that Lebanon’s culture minister is forbidding the release of the Barbie movie there. It was scheduled to hit theaters on Aug. 31. Mohammed Mortada, the minister, was a judge, a former member of Lebanon’s Supreme Judicial Council, and a former member of the faculty at al-Hikma University in Beirut – Faculty of Economics and Business Administration: not the sort of background you’d associate with a fanatical fool, but for this: he is an Amal Movement representative in the cabinet, Amal is the calmer Hezbollah, representing the less rabid Shiites of the country, but Shiites nonetheless: the once enlightened Muslim sect hasn’t been too enlightened in recent centuries. From Mortada’s statement, as translated by L’Orient-Le Jour’s English version (show-off disclosure: my mother used to write for L’Orient, which was read in every home I went to as a child, mine included: it was my first newspaper): “The film goes against moral and religious values in Lebanon, as it encourages perversity and gender transformation while calling for the rejection of patriarchy and ridiculizing the role of mothers. “The Ministry of Culture and all concerned parties are called on to respect the decisions taken after the ministerial consultative meeting in Dimane on Tuesday … which underlined the … respect of family values.” Mortada and DeSantis must share the same press guy. The paper goes on: “Last week, Al Mayadeen TV, a Hezbollah-aligned TV Station, published a video on Instagram criticizing the movie for promoting “extreme feminism and homosexuality.” […] Movies in Lebanon are regularly banned or partially censored over controversial issues. In June, the country banned Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse over a transgender pride flag, which briefly appears in the background of one scene.” I had not imagined Lebanon to be Christy Chong’s next Mediterranean vacation. —P.T.

Now this:









