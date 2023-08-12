The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, August 12, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 112. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.









Today at a Glance:

The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315 South 7th Street, featuring prepared food, fruit, vegetables , handmade products and local arts from more than 30 local merchants. The market is hosted by Flagler Strong, a non-profit.

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Gamble Jam: Musicians of all ages can bring instruments and chairs and join in the jam session, 2 to 5 p.m. . Program is free with park admission! Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach, 3100 S. Oceanshore Blvd., Flagler Beach, FL. Call the Ranger Station at (386) 517-2086 for more information. The Gamble Jam is a family-friendly event that occurs every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The park hosts this acoustic jam session at one of the pavilions along the river to honor the memory of James Gamble Rogers IV, the Florida folk musician who lost his life in 1991 while trying to rescue a swimmer in the rough surf.









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Keep in Mind: The Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club is open, welcoming and taking new memberships, and if you enroll before Sept. 1, you’ll beat the price increase kicking in then. Experience the many amenities including a lap pool, wading pool, tennis/pickleball courts, sauna, and a modern wellness center–all for less than what you’d pay just for a fitness center at your typical commercial gym. Friendly staff is available to answer any questions you may have about becoming a member. Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club is the sort of place where you can connect with fellow community members and experience the welcoming atmosphere that sets BTSRC apart. If you have any questions, feel free to call at 386-446-6717. If you would like to learn more about our club and membership options please visit online.

Notably: Readers of The New York Times found this item on the front page on this day in 1887, under the headline, One Lady Shoots Another: “About 4:30 o’clock yesterday afternoon the police of New Brighton, Staten Island, were notified of a shooting affair at the residence of Mrs. Anna McKenna, Bard-avenue and DeKay-street. Mrs. Mary Jennings, formerly in the employ of Mrs. McKenna, but now living at Yonkers, called at Mrs. McKenna’s to take her trunk. Mrs. McKenna refused to deliver the trunk, claiming that Mrs. Jennings was in her debt. Mrs. Jennings then went to get some articles frow the trunk, when Mrs. McKenna told Miss Dolores Dartmore, who was present, to shoot the woman. Miss Dartmore went to the bureau drawer, seized a revolver, and deliberately fired three shots at Mrs. Jennings, one ball taking effect in the right cheek, another in the arm, and the third striking a button on her dress near the heart and glancing off. Miss Dartmore was placed under arrest, and she and the wounded woman were taken to the station house. A physician was called in and Mrs. Jennings’s removal to the Smith Infirmary was ordered, although her wounds are not considered serious. Miss Dartmore, who acknowledged the shooting, was taken before Justice Powers and held in $1,000 bail for a Wearing.” No word about Mrs. McNenna’s whereabouts.

Now this: Steve McQueen and Cornel West in Conversation:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

