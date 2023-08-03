The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, August 3, 3032

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: A status hearing is scheduled in the case of Reba Lynn Johnson, the former student charged with battering a school employee and found incompetent to stand trial. 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401.

In Court: L’Darius Smith is back in court on a plea following a probation violation in a case that caught attention two years ago, when he was convicted of aggravated battery on two men at a local McDonald’s. (See: “No Acquittal This Time for For L’Darius Smith as Jury Convicts Him of Aggravated Assault in Race-Tinged Confrontation.”) 1:30 p.m. before Circuit JUdge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401.









In Coming Days:

September 16: Flagler OARS’ 3rd Annual Recovery Festival at Veterans Park in Flagler Beach, from 3 to 9 p.m., with live bands, food trucks, exhibitors, hosted by Open Arms Recovery Services. Vendor booth space and sponsorships available. Click here or contact [email protected].

Keep in Mind: The Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club is open, welcoming and taking new memberships, and if you enroll before Sept. 1, you’ll beat the price increase kicking in then. Experience the many amenities including a lap pool, wading pool, tennis/pickleball courts, sauna, and a modern wellness center–all for less than what you’d pay just for a fitness center at your typical commercial gym. Friendly staff is available to answer any questions you may have about becoming a member. Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club is the sort of place where you can connect with fellow community members and experience the welcoming atmosphere that sets BTSRC apart. If you have any questions, feel free to call at 386-446-6717. If you would like to learn more about our club and membership options please visit online.

Notably: I just love Marjorie Taylor Greene. With an e. See below. —P.T.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.