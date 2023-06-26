The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 26, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Monday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

The Flagler County Beekeepers Association holds its monthly meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Flagler Agricultural Center, 150 Sawgrass Rd., Bunnell (the county fairgrounds). This is a meeting for beekeepers in Flagler and surrounding counties (and those interested in the trade). The meetings have a speaker, Q & A, and refreshments are served. It is a great way to gain support as a beekeeper or learn how to become one. All are welcome. Meetings take place the fourth Monday of every month. Contact Kris Daniels at 704-200-8075.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









July 4: Independence Day celebrations will be a joint venture between local governments. The day will begin in Flagler Beach with a 5-K over the bridge, starting at 6 a.m. The Flagler Beach Rotary will host the traditional 10 a.m. Independence Day Parade down State Road A1A starting at 10 a.m. DJ Vern of 97.3 FM, the Flagler Beach radio station, will host Music in the Park at veterans Park in Flagler Beach from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Flagler County airport. Local elected officials will read the Declaration of Independence at 7 p.m. The fireworks will go off at 9. See parking and other details here.

Keep in Mind: The Belle Terre Swim & Racquet Club is open, welcoming and taking new memberships, and if you enroll before Sept. 1, you’ll beat the price increase kicking in then. Experience the many amenities including a lap pool, wading pool, tennis/pickleball courts, sauna, and a modern wellness center–all for less than what you’d pay just for a fitness center at your typical commercial gym. Friendly staff is available to answer any questions you may have about becoming a member. Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club is the sort of place where you can connect with fellow community members and experience the welcoming atmosphere that sets BTSRC apart. If you have any questions, feel free to call at 386-446-6717. If you would like to learn more about our club and membership options please visit online.

Notably: “I never cared about any band since Beethoven,” my friend Trotsky is having me ghost-say, when I mentioned to him that I do not understand the Taylor Swift mania gripping, among others, my daughter, who hasn’t been a teen since the end of Obama’s first term (and who, as the code of Manu is said to have said, will soon “exeedeth a thousand fathers in the right to reverence,” since she will be a mother. She calls herself, they all call themselves, the entire planet seems to call itself, Swifty. No no no, Swiftie. So much for trying to keep up. Then I read Suzanne Garfinkle-Crowell’s “Taylor Swift Has Rocked My Psychiatric Practice,” and I thought: this may be a bit different. And what the hell does she mean about Easter eggs? “It will be decades before people find them all,” she says. Codes. Modern-day numerology. I’m surprised the moms for bigotry, that extremist group so eager to make our life hell here, hasn’t picked up on her satanism. I have some studying to do. But I still can’t bring myself to listen to her. —P.T.

