The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.









Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 4 p.m. for a closed-door, or “shade,” meeting at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach, to discuss strategy and a possible settlement in the city’s litigation against the former manager of the city’s nine-hole golf club at the south end of town.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.









Notably: Congress adopted the Pledge of Allegiance, that elegant, extended haiku, only on this day in 1942, when it did not yet include the needlessly corruptive words under god. That would happen more than a decade later, as Eisenhower was sharpening the terms of the cold war to contrast his believers with the Soviet’s heathens. In 1988, the first George Bush and Michael Dukakis, during their presidential campaign, got into a debate over whether teachers should require students to recite the pledge. Dukakis did not win–not that debate, not any debate. The pledge is still debated here and there, though after the Ninth Circuit a couple of decades ago deemed mandating its recitation unconstitutional, the Supreme Court reversed, if only to the extent that the words under god are not in violation of the establishment clause. Francis Bellamy had no idea when he penned the original pledge in 1892. Least of all that the words “with liberty and justice for all” remain the most ironic words in American history. —P.T.

