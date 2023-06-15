The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 15, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.









In Coming Days:

June 20: Career Shadowing for Flagler County students: Orientation is scheduled for June 20 at 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Bistro for students who wish to take part in career shadowing over two periods this summer, from June 26 to June 30, or from July 10 to July 14. Students will be paired with career professionals to learn the ropes of the job, and get guidance on their career choices. The first 40 participants will qualify, but attendance at orientation night is necessary. For more information, contact [email protected] You must have your own transportation.

Notably: Today is Magna Carta’s anniversary: Let’s let our own Ray W. mark the celebration, as he already has with his fine recent comments about it. It is also the anniversary of the 12th Amendment’s ratification–the amendment that did not go far enough: it kept the electoral college alive.

Now this: Pianist Iyad Sughayer’s Liszt Consolations (1-3):









