The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend is on June 10-11 in Palm Coast’s Central Park: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

Notably: Yesterday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Did you notice? Neither did I. What I do notice is that 2023 is on pace to being the most violent year on record in terms of mass killings in the United States, with 26 incidents so far this year, with 131 victims. Since 2006, we’ve had 557 mass killings taking the lives of 2,896 people, according to the database maintained by USA Today, Northeastern University and The Associated Press. “A mass killing is defined as the intentional killing of four or more victims – excluding the deaths of unborn children and the offender(s) – by any means within a 24-hour period.” The last was in mesa, Arizona, on May 27. Have a look. —P.T.

Now this:









Flagler Beach Webcam:

