The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 29, 2023

Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast commemorates Memorial Day in a ceremony at 8 a.m. at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Pkwy NW. Attendees can expect moving performances by the Community Chorus of Palm Coast, Palm Coast Community Band & Bugles Across America, and the Marine Corps League. In addition, Mayor David Alfin and Council Member Cathy Heighter will share their reflections and pay their respects.

County government commemorates Memorial Day at 10 a.m. in front of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The guest speaker is Peggy Hengeveld, Colonel, U.S. Army (retired), whose military honors include the Legion of Merit and induction into the Honorable Order of St. Michael. She has a diverse nursing career, both military and civilian, that includes volunteering at the Flagler Free Clinic.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend is on June 10-11 in Palm Coast’s Central Park: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

Notably: We have two eyes for a reason, after all: depth of perception. Or one to see the good, one to see the bad. One to see one side of a story, the other to see the other. To see the other has so many useful applications, if only we applied it. How is that taught, especially to our ageing eyes, so set in their ways and cataracts as they get? Then there’s the power to see what isn’t there, or what doesn’t seem to be there. TeJu Cole will teach you to see that way in his superb “Seeing Beyond the Beauty of a Vermeer” essay. The Nigerian-American writer and art historian applies an analytical X-ray to Vermeer’s painting to show us how the beauty is made of objects of subjugation. His focus on small details in “Woman in Blue Reading a Letter” leads to this: “An efflorescence of capitalism at home and overseas followed, and with it the beginnings of a colonial empire. Their own experience of subjugation did nothing to temper their desire to subjugate others. The Dutch East India Company dominated maritime routes and its shareholders raked in profits. The Dutch West India Company, meanwhile, was a significant force in the trade in enslaved people. Ordinary Dutch citizens grew wealthy from these criminal enterprises. With a renewed sense of who they were in the world, they filled their homes with rare objects and far-fetched finery. You could have luxurious things, and you could also have them depicted in paintings. The paintings were helpful reminders that you were mortal, yes, but also that you were rich…. This is why, finally, one goes to museums: for the chance to learn to see again, to see beauty, to see trouble.” —P.T.

