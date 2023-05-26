The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, May 26, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.









Today at a Glance:

Free For All Fridays with Host David Ayres, an hour-long public affairs radio show featuring local newsmakers, personalities, public health updates and the occasional surprise guest, starts a little after 9 a.m. Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin will talk about the city’s dispute with Waste Pro over recycling bins. See previous podcasts here. On WNZF at 94.9 FM and 1550 AM.

The Scenic A1A Pride Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Road, Palm Coast. The meetings are open to the public.

The Blue 22 Forum, a discussion group organized by local Democrats, meets at 12:15 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. (On Oct. 14 only, it is meeting at the 2nd floor conference room at the Katz and Green Building, 1 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast.) Come and add your voice to local, state and national political issues.









In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend is on June 10-11 in Palm Coast’s Central Park: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events.

