The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 8, 2023

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.









Today at a Glance:

In Court: Priscilla Jocelyn Florentino, who faces two third-degree felony charges in a case involving child abuse and battery on a law enforcement officer, tenders a plea before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. Her case was set for trial later this month. See: “Mom Faces Felony Charges After Alleged Series of Lurid Attacks on Her 12-Year-Old Daughter.”

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.

In Coming Days:

Flagler Pride Weekend: All applications (Vendor, Sponsor, Volunteer, Speaker, Entertainment) for Flagler Pride Weekend are now open until midnight on May 20th, 2023. No late applications will be accepted or considered. Vendors, apply here. Flagler Pride weekend is scheduled for June 10-12, at Palm Coast’s Central Park.

Now this: It is Louis Moreau Gottschalk’s birthday (1829), and we don;t hear enough Gottschalk. Here’s “The Last Hope.”









Flagler Beach Webcam:

