Palm Coast’s Lindsey Isaacs, 23, Arrested in Hit-And-Run That Killed Jorge Salinas, His Wife and a Motorcyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol on Friday arrested Lindsey Brooke Isaacs, 23, a resident of Palm Coast’s Integra Woods apartments, on eight felony charges, including three counts of vehicular homicide, in connection with last October’s hit-and-run crash that killed Flagler County Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas, 59, his wife Nancy, 60, and Joaquin Deno, 54.

Isaacs is being held at the Volusia County jail on no bond. She had been identified as the alleged driver of the 2025 black Dodge Durango that triggered the crash within hours of its occurrence. John’s Towing, the Bunnell wrecker, towed the vehicle from Isaacs’s apartment complex between 3 and 5 a.m. on Oct. 5, first to the Sheriff’s Office in Bunnell, then to an FHP impound lot in DeLand.

Isaacs faces three first-degree felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash with deaths, three second-degree felony counts of vehicular homicide, one second-degree felony count of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injuries, and a third-degree felony charge of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. The combined maximum prison time on the charges is 145 years. Based on the evidence a plea deal is more likely than a trial, but mandatory minimum prison time applies.

The crash occurred last Oct. 4 at 9:53 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-4 in the area of mile marker 108 in Volusia County, just past Lake Monroe, near the DeBary exit.

Isaacs was driving her Durango in the center lane when she struck the left side of a 47-year-old Deltona woman’s Ford Focus driving in the left inside lane. The force of the collision catapulted the Focus against the guardrail and back onto the highway, where it struck the Salinases’ Honda Pilot as they were driving back from a day at Disney. The impact caused Jorge Salinas to lose control of the Pilot. Isaacs’s Durango swerved right, striking Deno’s Suzuki motorcycle.

A Deltona resident, Deno was the father of a daughter and four sons. Jorge and Nancy Salinas were the parents of a son and a daughter. The Deltona woman driving the Focus suffered serious injuries but survived.

The Dodge Durango left the scene, reaching U.S. 1 and Seminole Woods at 10:28 p.m. It was tracked hours later using license plate readers and located at the Integra Woods Apartments in Palm Coast, “where the registered owner, Lindsey Isaacs, resides,” an FHP affidavit states.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies examined the vehicle and observed left-side damage matching damage on the right side of the Ford Focus.

“Through the use of investigative techniques and license plate reader cameras, investigators were able to track the origin of the Dodge Durango’s route earlier that night to the Vape Up Café in Davenport,” the FHP motion states. “Surveillance video from the store shows a black Dodge Durango arriving at the parking lot at approximately 8:08 PM and depicts [Isaacs] exiting the driver’s side of the vehicle, entering the store, and then exiting the store and re-entering the vehicle through the driver’s side. Less than two hours later, the same Dodge Durango was involved in this crash.”

On Feb. 5, Isaacs, represented by Palm Coast attorney Marc Dwyer, filed suit in Volusia County against FHP to recover the Durango and compensatory damages exceeding $50,000. FHP “currently remains in possession of the vehicle but has failed to file any criminal charges against [Isaacs], or in the alternative show cause as to the continued detention of the vehicle,” the suit stated.

That point is now moot, though the suit caused FHP to respond on April 1, saying the vehicle was likely involved in the crash based on impact damage, paint transfer, and missing parts consistent with debris left on the highway. The FHP’s search warrant authorized it to collect DNA and fingerprint evidence from within the Durango. Two water bottles, rolling papers, multi-color baggies and a smoked cigarette with an “unknown substance” were recovered from inside the car.

“Although [Isaacs] is not currently charged criminally,” the motion by Assistant State Attorney Michael Willard stated, “charges are likely forthcoming and the release of crucial evidence such as the vehicle suspected of being involved in this crash would impact the State’s ability to prosecute and unfairly prejudice the State’s case.” The motion noted that “for the crime of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death where three people were killed, it is not unreasonable that an investigation would take over five months to be completed for charges to be filed.”

The charges have now been filed. The case will be prosecuted in Volusia County since that’s where the crash occurred.

Jorge Salinas had been Flagler County’s deputy administrator since 2020, working alongside Heidi Petito, who was named administrator in June 2021. Salinas’s death shook the administration and was partially instrumental in ending Petito’s tenure. She is now a senior advisor in the Clerk of Court’s office.