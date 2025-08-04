Sheriff Recognizes 911 Dispatcher Megan Flores and Deputies Manka and Held Who Saved 9-Year-Old Boy

On May 8 Flagler County 911 dispatcher Megan Flores got a call about a 9-year-old boy who wasn’t breathing. She dispatched deputies and paramedics while continuing to issue instructions to family members by phone. When Sheriff’s deputy Christopher Nguyen arrived, he immediately used his automated external defibrillator (AED) as deputies Kyle Manka and Sierra Held assisted and cared for two other children at the scene. By the time the boy was on his way to the hospital, he was conscious and breathing.

Last Thursday, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly recognized the team’s life-saving efforts. “Their actions are in keeping with the highest traditions of law enforcement, and they are being presented with a life-saving award,” their citation states. The awards went to Manka, Nguyen and Held. Staly included the boy, now 10, and members of his family in the presentation during the second quarter award ceremony at the Operations Center.

“It’s not every day that we’re this involved in a life-saving and we see the outcome,” Staly said. “And let me just say that this is why we have AEDs in every one of our patrol cars,” enabling deputies to take action before paramedics arrived.

“I just thank all of you for being ready and knowing what you need to do when you arrive on the scene,” the boy’s father said, “because with this help, my son’s still here with his quick actions, and this is very appreciative.”

“It all starts with that 901 call,” Staly said. He invited the boy to speak, but the boy was too shy. The sheriff had given him a challenge coin.

911 Communications Specialist Whitney Zuazua also received a life-saving award. On April 28, she received a call for a 60-year-old female who was not breathing. She provided CPR instructions on the phone for six minutes until a deputy arrived and took over chest compressions. After assessment by the fire department, the patient had regained a pulse at the scene.

Starting in October, the 911 dispatchers will become county employees as part of a reorganization.

“It’s my pleasure to recognize these men and women who go above and beyond the call of duty,” Staly said, referring to all recipients. “I am honored to lead this amazing team who selflessly work to serve and protect the citizens of Flagler County.” See the full award list and release here.