Flagler County Government’s Leadership Academy Graduates 12

Twelve executives, managers, and professionals graduated from the Flagler County Local Government Leadership Academy at a special ceremony at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Thursday June 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Daytona State College partners with the Flagler County Tax Collector’s Office and local governments to provide this leadership academy which now has several dozen graduates in executive, managerial, and professional roles serving the citizens of Flagler County. Graduates

receive a certificate of completion from Daytona State College. Michael Scheck, Director for the Center for Business & Industry with Daytona State College, was in attendance.

Students master the subjects, skills, and expertise needed to effectively lead and deliver exceptional service to the citizens of Flagler County. It is an intensive four-month executive education program which meets weekly for two-hour classes at the Tax Collector’s Office. The graduates enhance their knowledge of critical topics like leadership, human resources, budgeting, risk management, customer service, program evaluation, teamwork, and organizational culture. Students read two nationally recognized books on leadership and complete a series of challenging real-world assignments. They sharpen valuable competencies like research, writing, presenting, analysis, decision-making, teamwork, project management, communication, problem-solving, and planning. They study the use of best practices, model policies, and data-driven decision-making to best serve citizens.

“My challenges to our graduates going forward are straightforward and simple: be the leaders we all would want to follow and grow more leaders. Lead every day like the success of your team and the community depends on it because it does. Always lead with integrity, professionalism, and purpose,” stated Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

“We are looking forward to seeing your continued accomplishments for many years to come using everything you’ve learned. We congratulate you on this highly impressive personal, professional, and academic achievement. We celebrate your commitment to being the leaders who exemplify the very best in public service,” said Dr. Joe Saviak who taught the leadership academy.

“We all strongly believe in investing in the success of our teams. We all want our local government to have leaders successfully serving the public. While we may have different specific functions, we are all one team with the same shared mission of providing effective, efficient, and responsive local government to the citizens we serve. That’s why we partnered together to offer this leadership academy,” stated Flagler County Tax Collector Shelly Edmonson who coordinated this academy and hosted the classes at her main office.

The graduates are:

Michael Hanson, City of Palm Coast

Benny Cope, City of Palm Coast

Jean Ferrer, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Stephanie Field, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Bryanna Ivey, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Megan Scheide, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Jonathan Welker, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Raslowsky, Flagler County Board of County Commissioners

Kelly Bowman, Flagler County Board of County Commissioners

Toussaint Roberson, Flagler County School Board

Bill Freeman, City of Flagler Beach

Sarah Spector, Flagler County Board of County Commissioners