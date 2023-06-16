Large Dog Park at Holland Park Set to Reopen on June 26

The repairs to the large dog park at James F. Holland Memorial Park are nearing completion, and it is scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 26, 2023.

The large dog park has been closed to the public since April 24th, during which City staff has been hard at work re-sodding the park and re-grading the embankment around the lake to improve drainage.









“We strive to maintain high-quality parks for our residents to enjoy,” Parks and Trail Supervisor Michael Kanter said. “We appreciate the patience the community has displayed while we’ve worked to make these improvements.”

The closure has also allowed time for the new grass to grow, providing a safe and fun environment for larger Palm Coast pups to play. The small dog park for dogs under 30 pounds has remained open throughout the repairs.

Throughout the year, shorter periods of scheduled closures will be necessary for preventative maintenance of the dog parks and will be communicated to residents ahead of time. These measures ensure optimal grass and park conditions for all visitors.

Looking ahead, Palm Coast is expanding recreational facilities for dog owners as the Lehigh Trailhead Construction Project will include small and large dog parks in addition to a community garden, restrooms, pavilions, and more.