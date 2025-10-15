Flagler Sheriff’s K-9 Kyro, Almost 3, Dies from Unknown Medical Episode

Last summer the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office posted a brief video of an attempted interview with Kyro, a police dog with the agency less than a year. Kyro would have none of it. The moment the mic was pointed his way, Kyro jumped and clamped down on it with his teeth. That was it for the interview: Kyro had other perps to fry.

Late Tuesday evening, Sheriff Rick Staly and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced in a release the death of K-9 Kyro due to an unknown medical issue. Kyro died on Tuesday (Oct. 14). He would have been 3 this December.

On the afternoon of Oct. 14, Master Deputy Marcus Dawson, Kyro’s partner, was overseeing the training of a new K-9 team. While Dawson was overseeing the training, Kyro was in the deputy’s patrol vehicle, which is equipped with a properly functioning air conditioner and heat alarm that transmits a distress signal to the K-9 handler should a mechanical issue occur. During a routine break, Dawson returned to his vehicle and found Kyro unresponsive. All K-9 and vehicle protective systems were on and functioning at the time.

Dawson immediately transported Kyro to an emergency veterinary clinic, where staff performed lifesaving efforts. Unfortunately, despite their exhaustive efforts, Kyro succumbed to an unknown medical issue.

The death is under investigation, and a necropsy will be conducted to determine the exact nature of Kyro’s medical issue. (A necropsy is the animal equivalent of an autopsy. Necropsies are generally conducted in Gainesville.) All Flagler County Sheriff’s police dogs receive regular check-ups by the agency veterinarian

“We are deeply heartbroken by K-9 Kyro’s passing,” Staly was quoted as saying in the release. “Our K-9s are not just working dogs, they’re trusted partners to their handlers and beloved members of our Sheriff’s Office family. I ask everyone to keep Master Deputy Dawson, and everyone at FCSO, in your thoughts and prayers. K-9 Kyro’s dedication and loyalty exemplified the very best of public service. As we mourn this tremendous loss, I ask that our community join us in honoring his memory and selfless service to the residents of Flagler County.”

Kyro was part of a six-K-9 team at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, along with K-9s Holmes, Guapo, Nitro, Mako and Uno. Police dogs who die in the line of duty are honored at the Officer Down Memorial Page similarly to human law enforcement officers. There have been 19 such K-9 deaths so far this year across the country–six by heatstroke, five by gunfire, two in collisions with vehicles, and one by heart attack, among other causes. In 2024, 22 police dogs died in the line of duty across the country.

Kyro, a German Shepherd, was born on December 13, 2022. He joined the agency in August 2024 and was trained as a dual-purpose K-9 in both patrol and narcotics detection. During his short career, he aided in arresting 37 individuals, helped in the detection and seizure of 65 grams of illegal narcotics, and located 25 items of drug paraphernalia.

The Facebook post announcing Kyro’s death had drawn close to 800 responses by this morning. Funeral arrangements and further details will be released when available, the release states.