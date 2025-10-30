Palm Coast Fire Department’s Osvaldo Sene Is Kiwanis Club’s Firefighter of the Year

The Flagler-Palm Coast Kiwanis Club has named Palm Coast Firefighter Paramedic Osvaldo “Ozzy” Sene its 2025 Firefighter of the Year.

Firefighter Paramedic Sene joined the Palm Coast Fire Department two years ago and has quickly become a standout member of the team through his dedication to professional development, community service, and mentorship. Over the past two years, he has completed the paramedic program, the department’s driver/engineer training series, and several specialized rescue certifications.

Beyond his technical skills, Sene has been instrumental in advancing the department’s Junior Firefighter Program, which offers local youth mentorship and hands-on experience in firefighting. Under his leadership, Palm Coast’s junior firefighters participated for the first time in the Florida Cadet Games—earning trophies in two competitions and proudly representing the community.

“Ozzy exemplifies what it means to be a Palm Coast firefighter—committed, compassionate, and community-minded,” said Palm Coast Fire Chief Kyle Berryhill. “His leadership in mentoring young people and his willingness to go above and beyond for his fellow firefighters truly embody the spirit of service that defines our department.”

Sene’s dedication extends beyond his regular duties. His supervisors note his dependability and willingness to step up whenever needed, including adjusting his schedule to ensure staffing for community events and emergency responses. His positive attitude and teamwork have made a lasting impact on both his peers and the residents he serves.

Throughout his time with the department, Sene has also responded to several challenging emergency calls, including technical rescues, major structure fires, and life-saving interventions. His professionalism and composure in these moments reflect his deep commitment to protecting the Palm Coast community.

The City of Palm Coast congratulated Firefighter Paramedic Osvaldo “Ozzy” Sene on this well-deserved honor and thanked the Flagler-Palm Coast Kiwanis Club for recognizing his outstanding service.

For more information about the Palm Coast Fire Department, visit PalmCoast.gov/Fire.