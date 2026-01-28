Flagler Fire Rescue’s Lt. Karl Froling Is Florida’s Search and Rescue Responder of the Year

Flagler County Fire Rescue Lt. Karl Froling has been named the 2025 Search and Rescue Responder Officer of the Year, a statewide distinction recognizing his leadership in technical rescue and his role in bridging the gap between traditional fire services and specialized animal rescue.

The honor was bestowed by the Florida Fire Chiefs Association through its Florida Association Search and Rescue (FASAR) section. Froling, a veteran of the region’s emergency services, was selected following high-level endorsements from local leadership and the University of Florida.

The nomination centered on Froling’s ability to identify gaps in emergency response and fill them with standardized training. Brandi Phillips, Technical Rescue Branch Director of the University of Florida Veterinary Emergency Treatment Service (UF VETS), traced Froling’s impact back to a 2012 incident in Volusia County involving a horse trapped in mud.

“Rather than viewing this as an isolated challenge, Lt. Froling recognized a broader need—the lack of standardized training and equipment for animal technical rescue within the fire service,” Phillips wrote in her recommendation. “His proactive leadership led him to the University of Florida, where he established a partnership that has since transformed response capacity on the east coast of Florida and throughout the state.”

Since joining Flagler County Fire Rescue, Froling has focused on elevating the county’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT). Battalion Chief Brady Barry noted that Froling’s vision transformed the local unit into one of the “premier programs in Florida,” largely through fostering mutual-aid ties with Volusia and St. Johns counties, as well as the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Froling’s influence extends into the regulatory and educational spheres. As an adjunct instructor for UF VETS, he has acted as a subject-matter expert to help shape National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards—specifically NFPA 1006 and NFPA 2500—which govern how technical rescue operations are conducted nationwide.

Beyond the mechanics of the job, Barry highlighted Froling’s role as a mentor, noting that his influence has reached a new generation of first responders, including his own son.

“What sets Lt. Froling apart is not only his technical expertise but his character,” Barry said. “His lifelong dedication to continued education, innovation, and mentorship has shaped an entire generation of firefighters and rescue technicians.”

In addition to his work with emergency crews, Froling’s outreach includes working with 4-H and agricultural groups to improve large-animal safety and disaster preparedness.

“Lt. Froling exemplifies the values of service, leadership, and continuous improvement,” Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker said. “His vision and dedication have elevated rescue capabilities not only in Flagler County but across Florida and beyond.”