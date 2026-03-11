Palm Coast Resident Jyquis Toole, 25, Held On $450,000 Bond for 20 Child Abuse Material Charges

Jyquis Q. Toole, a 25-year-old resident of Perkins Lane in Palm Coast, is being held at the Flagler County jail on $450,000 bond and 20 charges of possessing child sexual abuse material, or CSAM.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office received a cybetip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Feb. 25, passing on an alert from Snapchat, the social media messaging platform. Snapchat had reported to the center that a 23-second CSAM video file associated with Toole’s account had been uploaded to the platform.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Detective Joseph O’Barr reviewed the clip which, according to Toole’s arrest report, shows a man sexually abusing a child, and at times using force to do so.

Operating quickly, O’Barr subpoenaed data from T-Mobile, the carrier to which Toole subscribes, which indicated was using an iPhone 16 Pro Max at the time he uploaded the video to Snapchat. O’Barr, with members of the Sheriff’s Office’s cyber crimes unit and the Northeast Florida INTERCEPT Task Force, served the warrant at Toole’s home at 58 Perkins Lane on Feb. 26.

Toole surrendered without incident, saying he knew why detectives were there. Toole confirmed his phone number, his email address, his Snapchat account, and according to his arrest report, “confessed to actively seeking out pedophiles to engage in the discussion of sexual acts, and the sharing of CSAM. Toole offered to show Detective O’Barr his WhatsApp conversations with several users.”

In one of those conversations, he sent 19 images or videos depicting both pubescent and prepubescent juveniles engaged in sexual activities with adults that would legally be considered rape. After he was shown the clip, he confirmed being in possession of the video that had been uploaded to Snapchat.

O’Barr uncovered between 30 and 40 more images in addition to the original 20, but those are pending further forensic review. Additional charges against Toole are therefore pending as well. Under Florida law, when the material exceeds a certain number or depicts certain acts, the charge is upgraded to a second degree felony. The detective’s arrest affidavit files the 20 charges as second degree felonies. The counts at the courthouse are recorded as third degree felonies. The State Attorney’s Office has yet to file an information, which formalizes the number and types of charges.

Several of Tool’s devices were seized and turned over to analysts. On March 5, Tool filed a written plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to appear before Circuit Judge Dawn Nichols on March 24 at 8:30 a.m. for arraignment.

He had previously lived on Richfield Lane in Palm Coast. He considers himself a songwriter.