Jordan Pittmon, 26, Faces Statutory Rape Charge After Sex with 14-Year-Old Runaway

In November 2023, the alleged victim’s aunt had discovered Facebook messenger exchanges between her 13-year-old niece–Camilla (*)– and 26 year-old Jordan Scott Pittmon of Palm Coast. The aunt Facebooked Pittmon: “I heard you like little kids?”

Pittmon was incensed. “[P]lease leave me alone,” he messaged back. “I would never touch a child in that kind of way wtf do I look like. The girl lied about her age and then when I was told her age, she got blocked immediately. I don’t play that shit.” Pittmon texted more: “I wasn’t asking her to do any fucking thing and I didn’t know she was 13 years old.”









The Aunt reminded him that the girl had told him she was 17, which still made her a minor. “I don’t need lessons or pointers, but you’re right and I already spoke to god on it,” Pittmon responded. “Won’t shit like this remotely happen again best believe. Won’t even reply to random ass messages no more.”

Last Thursday, the Daytona Beach Police Department arrested Pittmon on a Flagler County warrant for lewd or lascivious battery on a child younger than 16, the equivalent of statutory rape, a second-degree felony. He was booked at the Volusia county jail and released three days later on $20,000 bond.

According to his arrest report, he had engaged in three sexual encounters with Camilla in a 12- hour period after she ran away last May.

At the time, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office had posted on its Facebook page a notice of Camila running away, and was seeking the public’s help to find her. Her aunt picked her up the next morning at Holland Park and brought her home. Camilla told her that she was raped. The aunt took her niece to the hospital, where she had a sexual assault examination that produced evidence of sexual activity with a male. The DNA was subsequently connected to Pittmon with no reasonable chance of an error.









Investigating the case, Flagler County sheriff’s detective Kathryn Gordon learned from Camilla that she had walked out of her house the night of May 31. She’d run away before. She had a lighter, a joint, and no phone. She walked to the Circle K on Palm Coast Parkway and convinced passersby to let her use their phone so she could message Pitman through Instagram. He drove over, picked her up (evidence captured on the Circle K’s surveillance video) and took her to his house At 65 Sedgwick Trail in Palm Coast. According to Camilla, they smoked and, after the girl protested, had sex several times, taking a food delivery and sleeping in between. The next morning Pittmon drove her to the park.

The clothing Camilla wore overnight was turned into evidence. Gordon secured numerous search warrants to examine Pittmon’s social media accounts, which disclosed recurring messages between him and Camilla around the time she ran away.

When detectives confronted Pittmon with evidence in October, he denied either knowing or having sex with Camilla even after they showed him her picture. When the DNA evidence returned, it was incontrovertible. DNA resulting from a sexual assault examination is all but impossible evidence for defendants to overcome: whether the girl consented or not is irrelevant. At best in such cases, defendants find themselves pleading out in hopes of either reducing the charge or the punishment, which inthis case carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.









“I want to commend this victim on speaking up to her family about this incident so that it could be reported to law enforcement. I am sure it was not an easy thing to do,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a release. “Our Major Case Unit detectives worked hard to build a case to put pervert behind bars for Valentine’s Day. Thank you to our partners at the Daytona Beach Police Department for their assistance.”

Staly urged parents to educate their children on the dangers of the internet and social media, particularly on who they are communicating with online. “I cannot think of any reason that a 26-year-old man should ever be messaging a 14-year-old girl on social media, and even when he was confronted by an adult who found out about the messages, he didn’t stop,” the sheriff said. “This is a sobering reminder of the types of people that may be out there trying to stalk your kids online, which is why it is incredibly important to monitor your children’s social media and teach them how to use the internet safely.”

In this case, Camilla’s aunt had done exactly that.

(*) The name is a pseudonym.