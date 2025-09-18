David Jolly, Democratic Candidate for Governor, Supports ‘School Choice’ But With More Accountability

The main Democratic candidate for governor — former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly — called Thursday for changes to Florida’s universal school voucher program, which helps pay to send students to private school.

Jolly, however, did not call for the elimination of the program notwithstanding criticism of it by many Democrats. Instead, he said, it is “underserving Florida’s families” despite its steady expansion during GOP control of Florida. The state opened the program to all interested families in 2023, regardless of their financial status.

“I’m a Democrat who’s not going to stand up and tell you we’re going to do away with choice,” said Jolly. “Choice is here. Choice is here to stay. However, Florida families are being left behind by the current choice program.”

In remarks to the Capital Tiger Bay Club, Jolly said private schools that accept vouchers and charter schools should be required to offer the same standards and services as public schools and abide by similar rules. He also suggested that private schools that accept vouchers should not be allowed to raise tuition rates above the voucher amount or turn away students with disabilities.

Jolly said he stood ready to work with Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Crestview, to help make changes to the school choice program (as well as to how the state regulates utilities.) Gaetz, a former Senate president, serves on key education committees.

“One of the things I want to say in this room, just because I know it’ll get back to him, I want to work with Sen. Don Gaetz on utility reform because I think he’s fighting for consumers and he got shut down by Republicans in leadership. I would love to be a Democratic governor working with a Republican on utility reform. I would welcome it in the education space as well.”

“We feel trapped”

Jolly after his remarks told reporters that he has two children enrolled in a faith-based private school, one in pre-kindergarten and the other in kindergarten. He uses the state vouchers to help offset costs for both of his children.

“We feel trapped in today’s choice environment. We feel trapped,” he said. “And I don’t want to say this to make it sound like we’re a martyr. When I say we may be one cycle too early to where Florida families really awaken to this fact — that the voucher and charter schools are underserving Florida’s families — that’s a lived experience.”

Jolly said he believes Democrats “have miscalculated in the past” by simply “attacking” school choice and that’s not his tactic.

“Hopefully, what you heard from my language is, I’m trying to improve the choice program. I’m trying to improve the services of all schools to Florida’s families. So that means improving the resources for public education and it means making sure if there’s a voucher or charter school that they have to meet the same standards and services because, in that environment, our family is not in that pinch anymore. This is going to be the education issue of the next 10 years in the state of Florida if we don’t fix it.”

Jolly says he pays supplemental tuition on top of the vouchers he receives. The local elementary school is not the right environment for his family, he said. There’s a Pinellas County magnet school about 20 minutes south of his neighborhood that he acknowledges “would probably be a pretty good fit,” and will most likely be where his children transition in the coming years.

But as they age, the public high school they would most likely consider is 20 minutes to the north of his neighborhood.

“So a 40-minute difference in friend groups life and community,” Jolly said.

Florida hasn’t had a Democrat in the Governor’s Office since Buddy MacKay, who finished out the last days of Lawton Chiles’ second term after Chiles died in office. And despite Republicans having more than a 1.35 million-registered voter advantage over Democrats, Jolly maintains that a unifying message can bring him a victory in November 2026.

Jolly to Demings: Don’t divide the party

While Jolly is the only Democrat officially in the Democratic primary, Orlando County Democratic Mayor Jerry Demings also may be pondering a run.

Jolly did say he worries that if Demings jumps into the contest, it could divide the party. Demings is married to Val Demings, a former member of Congress who in 2022 tried unsuccessfully to unseat Republican Sen. U.S. Marco Rubio.

Meanwhile, the Republican gubernatorial primary could prove a busy one. Former House Speaker Paul Renner has announced his candidacy, as has U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the Republican who represents Florida’s 19th Congressional District. Donalds has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Lt. Gov. Jay Collins also has shown an interest, as has First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“Look, Republicans are about to have a vicious primary on their side of the aisle. Let them have the circus and let us unify. I accept responsibility for unifying the race. I hope to build a strong enough coalition that Jerry agrees to be a part of.”

–Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix