U.S. Job Creation Stalls to Lowest 3-Month Total Since Covid Recession, Bankruptcies Spike 27% in Florida’s Middle District

The national economy added 73,000 jobs in July and 106,000 in the last three months combined, the poorest quarter in job creation since the massive job losses of April 2020 as Covid shut down much of the economy. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.2. It has hovered between 4 and 4.2 percent for the past 14 months.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics had initially announced that 144,000 jobs were created in May, and 147,000 in June. It revised those figures today to just 19,000 in May and 14,000 in June, eliminating 258,000 jobs, an unusually sharp revision. On the president’s watch so far this year average job creation has been 85,000 a month, half the job monthly creation of 168,000 in the last year of the Biden administration. Tariffs, higher interest rates and uncertainty for employers have contributed to the slowdown, as has the continued, intentional shedding of jobs in the federal workforce.

In a related trend, personal and business bankruptcy filings rose nationally 11.5 percent in the twelve-month period ending June 30, compared to the previous year, according to the federal court system. In Florida, bankruptcies rose 23 percent statewide–and 27 percent in the Middle District that includes Flagler County, from 18,471 last year to 23,442 in the last 12 months.

“The trend for bankruptcies has continued to spike and it will in my estimation continue to spike even more over the coming couple of years,” says Scott Spradley, a bankruptcy attorney in Flagler Beach (and a city commissioner there). “There are a few reasons for it. One of them stems from Covid. During that time many people found themselves under-employed or unemployed.” They went into their savings and ran up credit card debt. “For many, they simply have not been able to keep up, including with credit card debt, which has dramatically increased bankruptcies.”

Household debt hit $18.2 trillion in the first quarter of the year, a record, $5 trillion of it unrelated to mortgages, also a record, according to the Federal Reserve, with credit cards accounting for $1.18 trillion of that, a $67 billion increase, year-over-year.

Corporate bankruptcies have also increased, Spradley said, as businesses have struggled to find capable employees and the labor pool has thinned (and is thinning further, with the removal of undocumented workers). “I’m seeing more and more families not as a result of extravagant spending but as a last resort,” he said.

“Add to that the significant amount of layoffs, whether it’s government or businesses associated with government agencies, and that has led to additional hardships on families and businesses,” Spradley said. “So regrettably, it looks like a trend that’s going to continue for some time.”

Federal government employment continued to decline in July, losing 12,000 jobs, and is down by 84,000 since reaching a peak in January. Employees on paid leave or receiving ongoing severance pay are counted as employed. The month’s job gains were in health care (50,000 jobs) social assistance (18,000) and individual and family services (21,000), with other sectors stalled. Manufacturing lost 11,000, the third straight month of losses in that sector–the very sector the Trump administration claimed tariffs would benefit. Instead, tariffs have increased the cost of raw materials.

Average tariffs–in essence, a tax on all imports–stand at 15 percent today, compared to 2 percent at the beginning of the year. Put another way: an import costing $100 would have cost $102 with import duty in January, but now costs $115.

Still higher tariffs are scheduled to go in effect at the end of next week.

There were 7.2 million unemployed and an additional 4.7 million employed part-time for economic reasons–either because their full-time hours were cut back or because they could not find full-time work. An additional 6.2 million are not in the labor force but want a job (and who are not counted among the unemployed). That figure has increased by more than half a million over the past year. The alternative unemployment and underemployment rate, which accounts for the unemployed, the discouraged who have dropped out of the workforce, and those employed part-time for economic reasons, is at 7.9 percent. Those unemployed for half a year or more account for a quarter of the jobless.

For all that, consumer confidence inched up just a bit in July, according to the Conference Board. “Consumer confidence has stabilized since May, rebounding from April’s plunge, but remains below last year’s heady levels,” said Stephanie Guichard, Senior Economist, Global Indicators at The Conference Board. “In July, pessimism about the future receded somewhat, leading to a slight improvement in overall confidence.” Based on the latest indicators, the rebound may be short-lived.