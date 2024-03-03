InvisaCook, the Bunnell Manufacturer, Is Highlighted at JaxUSA State of the Region

As part of its continued strategic focus on increasing exposure for Flagler County businesses, the Flagler County Economic Development Office spotlighted local appliance company, InvisaCook, LLC during a panel presentation at the annual JAXUSA Partnership’s State of the Region in February.

JAXUSA Partnership, the private, nonprofit division of JAX Chamber, is Jacksonville’s regional economic development initiative overseeing the efforts of the seven counties of Northeast Florida—including Flagler County.









Headquartered in Bunnell, InvisaCook LLC is an appliance wholesaler known for its patented induction technology that transforms kitchen countertops into an invisible cooking surface. (See: “Curtis Ceballos’s Invisacook Stove, Built in Bunnell, Lands on Time Magazine’s Top Inventions of 2023.”)

JAXUSA held its annual State of the Region on Feb. 8, which included a six-person regional perspective panel. During Flagler County’s segment, Economic Development Manager Dolores Key introduced InvisaCook and discussed the innovative appliance company’s path to internationally recognized success. Key also recognized InvisaCook founder and CEO, Curtis Ceballas, who attended the event.

“Having InvisaCook spotlighted at the JaxUSA State of the Region Annual Meeting shows that a small business can have a big impact on growing the notoriety and economic reach for the local economy,” Ceballas said. “With a good idea, tenacity, and perseverance, any small business can make major impacts on their community. I was honored to attend the annual meeting in Jacksonville with the Flagler County Economic Development.”