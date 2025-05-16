Indian Trails Middle School’s Brandy Nicole Anderson Is a Finalist for Florida Teacher of the Year

Today, the Florida Department of Education announced Brandy Nicole Anderson, a teacher at Indian Trails Middle School in Flagler County, as one of five finalists for the 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year. The state finalists were chosen from 76 district teachers of the year. The 2026 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year winner will be announced in July.

“Congratulations to Ms. Anderson for being named a 2026 Teacher of the Year Finalist,” said Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Ms. Anderson has set an incredible example for other teachers to follow and her commitment to her students is apparent.”









“As a civics teacher at Indian Trails Middle School, Brandy encourages a deep understanding of government and civic responsibility within her students, as well a passion for critical thinking,” said Superintendent of Flagler County Schools LaShakia Moore. “Brandy is a role model of integrity, resilience, and passion for education.”

Brandy Nicole Anderson is a 7th grade civics teacher at Indian Trails Middle School. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Kent State University and she has earned her AVID Certification, the Gifted Endorsement and the Civics Seal of Excellence. Ms. Anderson also serves as the Social Studies Department Chair and is the Track and Field assistant coach.

The 2026 Florida Teacher of the Year state finalists were chosen from nearly 175,000 public school teachers. After each school district selects its teacher of the year, a committee representing teachers, principals, parents and the business community reviews each district application on the basis of outstanding ability to teach and communicate knowledge of the subject taught, professional learning and outstanding school and community service. The winner will serve for one year as the Christa McAuliffe Ambassador for Education and will represent the Department of Education and teachers throughout the state.

In partnership with the Florida Education Foundation, the Florida Teacher of the Year program is made possible by these generous sponsors: Florida Prepaid College Savings Plan; Florida State University Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health and Human Sciences; Helios Education Foundation; Sunshine Health; The Florida Lottery; Florida Power & Light Company; HCA Healthcare; Herff Jones; Publix Super Markets Charities; PNC Bank; and JM Family Enterprises.