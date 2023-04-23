In Florida, We Are All Child Abusers Now

Child abuse prevention month ended on March 31. In the Florida Legislature, every day is child abuse day. Not prevention. Perpetration, with almost every Republican legislator institutionalizing a system of predation that makes clergymen’s unzipped prowls seem monastic in comparison.
The frocked committed their crimes in hiding. The Vatican has been trying to atone. Florida’s legislators are out and proud. They’re giving naked discrimination, predation and violence the cover of law. Welcome to the Sunshine State’s Sharia laws. Few sessions have provided the legal framework for as much state-sponsored and citizen-empowered terrorism against children as this one. You’d have to go back to the Jim Crow era’s systematic dehumanization of blacks for anything comparable. Now it’s open season on LGBTQ kids. Let us count the ways.
HB1069 expands the “Don’t Say Gay” law approved last year to all grades through middle school, forbids the use of Safe Space stickers or LGBTQ flags (congratulations, Ms. Kristy Chong), and forbids recognition of LGBTQ+ History Month in June. Black History Month is still OK, as long as you only teach the yes-massa version. School staff and students are forbidden from using pronouns that conflict with a child’s birth sex. The Department of Education has the authority to broaden the prohibition through 12th grade without legislation. Last week, it did so.
Recall how in 2019 a Matanzas High School chorus teacher refused to refer to a trans student by his chosen name? The teacher was seen as callous or insensitive at the time. The case led to the student’s transfer and his parents’ (successful) two-year campaign to add gender protection in the district’s anti-discrimination policy. Now that teacher or the district would be violating the law if they were to accommodate the student’s chosen pronouns.
Those who criticize us fake newscrafters for using terms like “don’t say gay” are right in one respect. The phrase is misleading. It’s too gentle, too Birkenstock. This is not just about words. It’s the denial and erasure of people’s identities down to their most private core. It is the method of genocide.
We have precedent–not just in slavery times and Jim Crow: Florida law ostensibly makes it a requirement to teach Holocaust history (ostensibly, because the same legislators and our governor are no less rabid anti-Semites for it, as their Soros-coded vileness reminds us almost daily). In this regard the Florida curriculum might as well be written by a cherry-picking Josef Goebbels. Students will not be taught that before he took on Jews on his quest for an “Aryan master race,” Hitler criminalized all homosexual organizations, or that the ashes of gays and lesbians, not just Jews, gypsies and political prisoners, dusted the countryside around Auschwitz and Dachau.
HB 1521 and SB 1674 would ban non-binary people from using the bathroom of their choice, if it doesn’t align with their birth sex. We went through this in 2015. The bills failed then, because not all lawmakers substituted colon polyps for their synapses. But here we are again, with the same fabrications about trans people making bathrooms dangerous for your little boys and girls.
It is, in fact, the reverse. Trans are already hugely more victimized by sexual crimes than any other group. “One in two transgender individuals are sexually abused or assaulted at some point in their lives,” the U.S. Justice Department reports. “Some reports estimate that transgender survivors may experience rates of sexual assault up to 66 percent, often coupled with physical assaults or abuse. This indicates that the majority of transgender individuals are living with the aftermath of trauma and the fear of possible repeat victimization.” Call it an exaggeration if you must. It would still be appalling if the numbers were half as dire.
That’s before accounting for the consequences of these transgender-ban bills. There is no link between trans bathroom use and crime any different from the prevalent predation of heterosexuals, who don’t usually RSVP to assault anyone, anywhere. Nor would they absurdly put themselves through the hassle of passing off as trans just to enter an opposite-sex bathroom they can enter now, and have been violating for centuries, to attack. I’m sure you can find transgender predators. It’s basic math. But they can’t compete with heteros’ violence.
There is documented evidence that bans increase the incidence of sexual assault against trans teens–by 36 percent, according to a Harvard study. Put simply: Florida lawmakers who vote for these bills are not keeping the “demons” and “mutants” out, as Volusia County’s Rep. Webster Barnaby put it last week. They are the enablers of violence and crime. They are enablers of child abuse. And they’re turning the rest of us into the executioners.
The LGBTQ-erasure bill and the bathroom bill turn teachers and other school personnel, including counselors, into mandatory collaborators of state spying and denunciation of LGBTQ children or of transgressors of the legalized persecution: teachers must also denounce other teachers or administrators who don’t enforce Sharia. This is what our governor calls the Free State of Florida. The former East German name for it is more accurate: Stasi.
HB1421 bans health insurance companies from covering gender-affirming care for minors and prohibits “all healthcare practitioners, except Florida-licensed physicians or a physician employed by the Federal Government, from providing gender clinical interventions to adults,” according to a legislative analysis. As with abortion, which Florida now bans after six weeks, lawmakers believe they have a right to your body, not just to that of your child. So much for parental rights when they don’t fit the mullahs’ agenda.
There’s plenty of room for debate on gender dysphoria, just as there is on transgender athletes’ participation in competitive sports. Deep research is lacking in both and findings are evolving. Reasonable controls based in science and accommodations based in fairness can and must be the starting point of any regulations. We’ve barely reached that point. Sledge-hammer legislation, like DeSantis’s signature last year on a ban on all transgender girls playing on school teams or his coming signature on HB1421, will cause more segregation and cruelty than address either matter humanely.
But crafting fair and humane solutions to these dilemmas has never been the GOP’s intention. The legislative onslaught has barely got to do with transgender people or the alleged protection of children. The party couldn’t care less about either. (See above.) This is all part of a national strategy, honed with Florida’s always special hate sauce, to appeal to the right-wing base and whip up votes in a vacuum of governance and legislative accomplishments that don’t turn back the clock to the 1950s.
Demonizing gays had once been a potent turnout machine. It was key to George W. Bush’s re-election in 2004, when Karl Rove lured out the pitchfork voters by stuffing 11 states’ ballots with anti-marriage-equality initiatives. Citizens indifferent to Bush’s crimes against humanity in Iraq and Afghanistan could at least get excited about playing Taliban at home. The initiatives passed in all 11 states, including Ohio, which made the difference in Bush’s electoral-vote margin. He couldn’t win on fear alone. Loathing clinched it.
Courts then ruined it all by wedding the 14th Amendment to marriage equality, culminating in the Supreme Court’s legalization of gay marriage in 2015. Crushed and depressed, Republicans needed a new demon. “We knew we needed to find an issue that the candidates were comfortable talking about,” said Terry Schilling, the president of American Principles Project, a social conservative advocacy group, told The New York Times last Sunday. “And we threw everything at the wall.”
Lynching transgender rights stuck. Like the parable of the seeds, the rage grew best in Florida, land of DeSantis, Anita Bryant and moms for bigotry. We modeled Stand Your Ground for the rest of the country in 2005. We modeled union-busting a decade later. Now we’re modeling hetero supremacy. So here we are. Bathroom bans, book bans, drag show bans, pronoun bans, care bans, abortion bans, existence bans. All part of the same arsenal of sanctimony.
How can it possibly affect my neighbor’s life if my child borrows All Boys Aren’t Blue from the school library or chooses to go by the pronouns of his choice? It won’t, anymore than my neighbor masturbating to Tucker Carlson porn every night will make a difference in your life or mine. But in politics, there’s no business like schadenfreude business: Just as the blood of children from school shootings is liquid gold to the NRA and gun manufacturers, gang-banging trans rights is solid gold for Republicans scaling their wins to the misfortunes of others. Easier still when it’s against defenseless children whose parents you’ve won over as collaborators.
In Florida, abusing children is no longer just permissive, as has always been the case with the state’s corporal brutality allowance. If the child has the perversity to defy provisions in the bills outlined above, abuse is now a requirement. It’s not quite the orchestrated collapsing of walls on homos in Taliban stadiums filled with cheering sadists. Ours is a more pernicious, more systematic mandate that makes any of us lucky enough to be in the protected class of white hetero Christians free to marginalize, to demean, to demonize. Thanks to our god-fearing legislators and governor, the entire Free State of Florida is our stadium.
Onward, Christian Floridians.
Pierre Tristam is FlaglerLive’s editor. Reach him by email here. A shorter version of this piece is airing Friday on WNZF.
Robin says
We will remember in November.
Pogo says
@Pierre Tristam
Lucid, erudite, incisive. You would make a better world.
We live in the Christian Republic of Florida — as seen on the Christian Republic of Florid Channel:
Our taxes at work — purchasing 24/7 fundamentalist Christian holy war
https://thefloridachannel.org/
And so it goes.
Jon Hardison says
I think it’s really important that we pause for a moment. All of the above is true but there’s also an unaddressed benefit:
Restricting businesses’ and school boards ability to act with their own morality or lack thereof, will force them to make a choice. Comply or resist, but more importantly, stay or leave.
Those who choose to stay and comply will inadvertently but inevitably be creating a new generation of scared, uninformed voters.
From my view, all new legislation by this GOP is actually about making states they control “safe spaces” for them. Liberal free zones, if you will.
So yes, this is about votes and winning but not like it was before. This is what the long game looks like. This is government mandated indoctrination and they’re winning at every level. You may disagree with them but your children won’t. Their children won’t. And it won’t be because they’re awful people. They’ll just be too fucking stupid to know any better and every tax dollar, regardless of source, will have been spent to pay for it. Every resident of Florida is now a GOD donor. Congratulations!
My message to right-minded liberals and conservatives alike: GTFOT!
Your votes don’t matter. You’re not helping. You can do more from the outside than you can from within.
Florida needs an intervention.
Pierre Tristam says
I don’t disagree with almost every point you make, nor do several of my board members, past or present–as you well know–who have GTFO. I think of leaving all the time. But to what end? There’s nothing duller in journalism than echo chambers. I don’t have as jaundiced a view of children, at least those that may stay behind (mine either have or will follow you out), and certainly don’t think those who stay behind will be too stupid to know better: we witness our own resisting students in this district’s slouch toward mullah rule often enough to know that they, not the bigots, will have the last word on this score, as they ultimately always do. Florida does have its intervenors.
ASF says
Before retiring I worked as a front-line Social Worker. Child Abuse takes many forms and is committed on many levels by people of all persuasions.
Children should not be used as political shills or pawns by either the Right OR the Left to forward their agendas. I see both extreme sides of the political fence doing just that and I find that to be disturbing.
It Was Never About Protecting Kids says
This is very much like the 90s. People knew there were LGBTQ kids and people, no one said anything. It isn’t mentally healthy for LGBTQ people. It increases suicides because they feel they have no one in their corner. It makes everything a secret like it’s shameful and it’s not. There is no shame in being LGBTQ and no one is shoving anything down anyone ms throats.
If you think books and movies and talking can make someone LGBTQ, then it’s you that are the problem. Decades of heteronormative indoctrination hasn’t worked on the millions of LGBTQ people, you know converting them to heterosexuality. Because it’s not possible. LGBTQ are born that way just as you’re born straight. And yes, when you had your first crush on someone of the opposite sex, around age 8-10, that is when an LGBTQ kid feels those feelings too. They don’t wake up at 18 and say, “I’m LGBTQ.” They’ve known just as long as you’ve known you’re straight.
If you’re ok discriminating against LGBTQ, you’re ok denying anyone that isn’t like you the basic freedoms to live. Why all the hate? You think you’re impervious to being subjected to hate because you’re straight, white, Christian and cisgender? You’re not. There will be a day when discrimination is normalized again, that someone can and will deny you service because they don’t like the cross around your neck, or the color of your skin, etc. Openly allowing discrimination of any kind is a box we shouldn’t want opened.
Of course this harms kids. That’s their intent. They don’t want kids knowing the truth about anything.
“Is what’s happening to me sexual assault?” We can’t talk about that, maybe your friends, off campus.
“Is it rape?” Sorry, can’t discuss that either. Just guess.
“How do I prevent pregnancy?” Lalalalalalalala.
“What about safe sex?” Nope. Can’t do it. No sex talk here.
“Am I disgusting because I’m a girl that likes a girl?” I could go to literal prison for even listening to this and now I have to tell your parents. “But they will hurt me if they know.” I’m sorry but I can’t protect you from their abuse.
“Why are you taking my books? They’re mine. I paid for them.” You brought them into school and they’re banned so we need to confiscate them.
I could go on and on. What in the hell are we allowing to happen here and across this country. There are more people that are liberal minded and even those that are left-leaning republicans don’t agree with these draconian measures. If we don’t speak up and stand tall, we will lose what it means to be an American. Don’t listen to these “freedom” pushers. It’s never been about freedom. It’s about taking freedoms away and implementing authoritarianism. DeSantis can say he kept this state open during Covid but those of us that lived here know he signed off on allowing cities and towns and beaches to shut down. He advocated for vaccines and even masks in the beginning. He is the very definition of a flip-flopper, going whichever way the wind blows that will suit him electorally. He’s realizing though that trying to out jerk the jerk that is Trump isn’t a winning strategy. Some liberals may leave but I’m not. I’m staying. My family is staying and I refuse to let my country be overtaken by authoritarians who want to turn us into Russia or Hungary. It’s 2023, we should be looking forward to where we will go and who we can be and not wanting the hateful tropes of our past brought back to life. We’re better than this or at least we should be.
Disgusted Citizen says
Another disgusting article written by far-left woke extremist, Pierre Tristan, where he once again attempts to cram his woke agenda down the throats of far-right Trumpers (and the rest of us stuck in the middle of this insanity).
Please, stop politicizing our schools and sexualizing our children. It’s disgusting.
Mom for education says
Disgusted, define “woke.” Look at the people that are politicizing schools, desantis and his ilk, the GOP, the Supreme Courts, the far right evangelicals/ white nationalists. They’re all up in our business and brainwash any sense out of those who’ve yet to learn how to think for themselves rather than through a red lens. Now that is disgusting.
Laurel says
People are not flocking to Florida because of DeSantis and his minions, and they will not leave because of them. Disney will stay put as well.
Far right wing Republicans, mommies for illiteracy, and “pro lifers” clearly don’t give a damn about the lives of children. This is totally a means of controlling women, and they have recruited dumber than rocks female supporters to push this agenda. These DTRs are uncomfortable with their lack of intelligence (they don’t read those books they are banning), and it makes them feel less inferior to dumb down others. This makes them useful idiots to push a darker agenda.
If any of them cared, really, there would be a ban on assault rifles, they would go after religious leaders who have been protected of their pedophilia crimes, with a vengeance. They would protect children who are a bit different (who have always been here) and give them a chance to grow up to the people they were really meant to be. They would allow young minds to blossom. Are they doing this? No, they are doing the opposite.
We are being distracted and abused by the dark money that is putting out this agenda. Look behind the curtain.
Save Our Children says
The sexualization of children under guise of “education” must stop!!!
Pierre Tristam says
When you show me one example of children being sexualized by public educators anywhere in Florida at any time in the state’s history, just one–or (1), as the police in Flagler Beach like to specify–including in Flagler’s allegedly Caligula-like classrooms (Catholic schools obviously don’t qualify as public education), we can take your claim more seriously and discuss it then. But until then, your claim is no more credible than when Alex Jones uses the word the. That goes for the “Disgusted” one as well and any other commenter using alternative facts here.
Sherry says
@SOC. . . Post credible evidence and FACTS for you outrageously, ignorant, ridiculous statement . . . or, we will ALL continue to know that you do not think for yourself, and that all you are doing is posting FOX BS, hate filled “talking points” because you are brainwashed!
Deb says
Hate was given a place at the head of the table by a charismatic bully, emboldening the other power-starved rodents to desecrate America’s progress. But all is not lost. Florida students are aware of why their school day is interrupted twice a year, to huddle in a darkened corner of their classroom, waiting for the “All clear.” They see their friends forced into closets as rainbow symbols disappear. They see their 1st ammendment rights trampled by book bans and Whitewashed “history” lessons. They will suffer as they learn what not having control over their own bodies really means. (And so will we.) But if my Alexa is correct, about 200,000 future voters graduate from Florida public schools each year. So keep it up, Republicans. You’re sealing your fate.
Gross says
Normalize homosexuality. Check.
Normalize transgenderism. Check.
Normalize mental illness. Check.
What’s next?
Normalization of pedophilia?
Normalization of necrophilia?
Pedophiles and necrophiliacs are humans too, right Pierre?
Pierre Tristam says
This Gross reasoning–or maybe a bit of trolling by a Webster Barnaby aide–makes even Anita Bryant sound like a progressive. Dumb as a dust mite, but still a progressive in comparison. We can see here a normalization all right, or rather the re-normalization of unrestrained bigotry that once made these stereotypes state policy (Florida used to fire gay teachers and professors in the 1950s and 70s, by legislative edict), and that are making them again. Thank you for being Exhibit G.
Sassy says
Wow it looks like you put way too much dark thought into your bucket list.
Michael Cocchiola says
We all must resist!
Janet Sullivan says
I often wonder and worry about the children, grandchildren, or nieces and nephews of all of these hate-filled people. You know that some are gay, and some are trans, etc. What it must be like to have Gross, Save Our Children, or Disgusted Citizen in their family. Do these three posters think about that? Makes my heart hurt.