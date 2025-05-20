Ex-Sen. Travis Hutson Joins St. Johns Clerk of Court as Government Affairs Adviser

The St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s Office announced that former Florida State Senator Travis Hutson will be joining the team as Senior Advisor for Intergovernmental Affairs, effective today (May 19).

“It’s not often that someone with Travis’ dedication to public service and legislative accomplishments steps into a role like this at the county level,” said Clerk Brandon J. Patty. “We are honored to welcome him to the team, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to strengthen our relationships with local and state partners.”

Hutson brings over a decade of public service experience to the position, having served in the Florida Legislature since 2012, first as a Representative and later as a Senator. During his tenure, he played a key role in shaping economic, environmental, and infrastructure policy throughout the state. In 2023, he was named Senate Legislator of the Year by the Florida Clerks & Comptrollers Association after sponsoring Senate Bill 1130, which authorized clerks’ offices to retain a larger portion of fees, enhancing their ability to serve residents more effectively.

As Senior Advisor for Intergovernmental Affairs, Hutson will help guide strategic initiatives and strengthen collaboration between the Clerk’s Office and government entities at both the local and state levels.

“I’m honored to join Clerk Patty and the Office,” said Hutson. “As a St. Johns County local, I’m excited to come back to my roots and serve the community that has always meant so much to me. I look forward to continuing my public service in this new capacity and supporting the Clerk’s Office in its governmental needs.”