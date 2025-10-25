Homeward Bound Program Helps Promote Commercial Truck Driving Training at FTC

Now in its fifth year, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Homeward Bound program at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility is helping Flagler Technical College (FTC) put a “face” on workforce training in Flagler County.

The latest collaboration between Flagler Schools’ collegiate campus and the FCSO training initiative, which is offered to its inmates, comes from Homeward Bound’s oldest program, the Vinyl Applications offering at the Bunnell-based facility. Class members coordinated the printing and wrapping of a 53-foot-long trailer from the Commercial Truck Driving program at Flagler Technical College.

Among those on hand for the presentation of the newly-decorated trailer was FTC Director, Renee Swaggerty; FTC Assistant Director, Chris McDermott, FCSO Chief of Court and Detention Services Division, Dan Engert; as well as a cast of workers and trainers from the two institutions.

Other programs offered as part of the FCSO Homeward Bound Initiative include HVAC Apprenticeship, Culinary Food Management, Electrician Pre-Apprenticeship, and the most recently launched Basic Auto Body Collision and Prep For Painting this past year.