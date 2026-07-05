Homestead Tax Cut Could Cost You More, 3 Degrees Florida Says

A newly formed political committee is stepping into Florida’s intensifying debate over property taxes, urging voters to take a closer look at the Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed proposed constitutional amendment.

The group warns that the measure could have far-reaching consequences for local governments across the state.

Calling itself a grassroots effort, 3 Degrees Florida says it is not against property tax relief. Instead, the group is sounding the alarm that the amendment could make it harder for local governments to pay for essential services if it passes.

The group’s branding draws heavily on the Titanic disaster. It notes that at 11:03 p.m. on April 14, 1912, the ship was about 37 minutes from striking the iceberg and argues that “a change in course of barely three degrees would have been enough to avoid the iceberg.”

“Florida faces a similar moment today,” the campaign says. “The 3 Degrees Campaign is not about preserving the status quo. It’s about making a prudent course correction before Florida collides with unintended consequences that will be difficult and very expensive to reverse.”

The launch comes as opposition to the proposed constitutional amendment begins to organize. Until recently, supporters largely controlled the public conversation surrounding property tax relief. But with 3 Degrees Florida joining the previously announced Vote No on 3 campaign, voters are beginning to hear a competing argument: that while cutting property taxes may be popular, eliminating a major source of local government revenue without a replacement funding plan could carry significant consequences for cities, counties and the services they provide.

“We’re not asking Florida residents to vote against property tax relief,” the organization states on its website. “We’re asking them to look one step beyond what is being proposed. What happens after the property tax cut?”

At the heart of the committee’s message is a warning: cutting property tax revenue without a clear plan to replace those dollars could leave local governments facing tough choices. That could mean cuts to public safety, infrastructure, libraries, parks, and other services that communities rely on every day.

“A lower property tax bill isn’t a bargain if you end up paying more everywhere else,” the group’s website states.

The campaign is careful to emphasize that it is not opposed to tax relief. It argues that the amendment goes beyond simply lowering taxes.

“We’re not against property tax relief,” the organization says. “We’re citizens against unintended consequences, especially those we see coming.”

According to the campaign, “Florida homeowners deserve real property tax relief. But this amendment does more than offer relief. It puts local solutions on a collision course with a financial iceberg, limiting the ability of counties and cities to respond to the real costs of public safety, infrastructure needs, storm recovery, and services that support our quality of life.”

The group argues that locking these restrictions into the state constitution would tie the hands of local governments, making it harder for them to adapt to changing financial needs.

“Once those restrictions are written into the Constitution, communities lose flexibility,” the website states. “Local leaders may be forced to cut services, delay repairs, shift costs, or seek revenue in less transparent ways.”

Instead of changing the constitution, the campaign says Florida should look for other ways to provide property tax relief.

“The problem with the proposed amendment is not relief,” the group says. “It is relief without a responsible replacement plan.”

On its website, the group has posted a policy paper called ‘A Ballot that Buries the Cost,‘ along with local government impact data and an analysis titled ‘The Tax Shift.’ The goal is to get voters to take a hard look at how the amendment could affect cities and counties across Florida.

Rather than building a typical political machine, the committee says it wants to spark conversations among voters about what’s at stake.

“We’re a whole mess of Rs, Ds, NPAs, PTAs, HOAs, and the rest of the alphabet who call Florida home,” the website states. “You don’t need a title or political experience to make a difference.”

For this group, success means Floridians having informed discussions about the amendment, not just winning political points.

“Sometimes avoiding disaster requires only a three-degree change in course.”

According to state records, 3 Degrees Florida is a registered political committee based in Tallahassee and chaired by Derek Strickland.

The property tax amendment is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched issues on the ballot. Supporters say it would deliver lasting tax relief, while opponents are ramping up efforts to highlight the risks for local government budgets and public services.