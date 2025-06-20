Historic Telesurgery Connects Central Florida and Angola in Medical Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking medical milestone, Dr. Vip Patel, founder and medical director of the Global Robotics Institute at AdventHealth Celebration, successfully performed a robotic prostatectomy on a patient located in Angola, Africa — while operating from the Nicholson Center in Celebration, Florida. The procedure spanned nearly 7,000 miles, making it the longest distance telesurgery ever completed and setting a new global benchmark in surgical innovation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval for the first human clinical trial of a transcontinental robotic telesurgery procedure initiated in the United States.

“This first-of-its-kind FDA-approved clinical trial for U.S.-based transcontinental robotic telesurgery is a stunning breakthrough — not just technologically, but in advancing global health equity,” said Patel. “It marks a critical step toward delivering high-quality surgical care to remote, rural and underserved communities that have long lacked access. This is more than innovation — it’s a humanitarian leap forward.”

Angola faces one of the highest prostate cancer mortality rates in sub-Saharan Africa, with limited access to early detection and specialized surgical care, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN). This telesurgery represents a critical step in addressing those disparities and bringing life-saving treatment to underserved populations.

The initiative is part of AdventHealth’s broader commitment to global health access. In addition to the surgery, AdventHealth has helped establish Angola’s first national prostate cancer screening program, empowering earlier diagnosis and treatment for countless patients.

“This is a proud time for Dr. Patel and for AdventHealth as a whole,” said Doug Harcombe, CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida South Market. “This telesurgery wasn’t just about breaking distance records — it was about breaking barriers to care. We’re proving that with the right technology and innovation, we can bring life-saving treatment to the people who need it most, no matter where they live.”

The procedure, which is a FDA-approved IDE human clinical trial, conducted on June 14, was made possible through advanced robotic-assisted technology and a secure, high-speed international internet connection. Patel conducted the surgery from Celebration, Florida with his surgical team patient-side in Luanda, the Angolan capital.

“This moment reflects the heart of our mission,” said Amanda Maggard, CEO of AdventHealth Celebration. “We are proud to support Dr. Patel and our Global Robotics Institute team in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in medicine — and doing so with compassion and purpose.”

Patel, who has performed nearly 20,000 prostatectomies using robotic technology and is widely recognized as the world’s preeminent prostate cancer surgeon, noted that most of the world’s population does not have access to experienced medical teams and believes robotic telesurgery has the potential to solve a massive, global healthcare problem.