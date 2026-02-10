Flagler Cares Announces First ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ Radio Help-A-Thon March 6

Flagler Cares invites the community to take part in its first-ever Neighbors Helping Neighbors Help-A-Thon, a live radio fundraising and awareness event airing Friday, March 6, across four Flagler Broadcasting stations.

Every day, families in Flagler County turn to Flagler Cares for help navigating urgent challenges including housing, utilities, health care, behavioral health, employment, and transportation. Through the Flagler County Village, Flagler Cares provides a no-wrong-door access point connecting individuals and families to services that promote stability and responsibility.

“At the heart of our work is the belief that neighbors truly can help neighbors,” said Carrie Baird, Chief Executive Officer of Flagler Cares. “A small amount of help at the right time can prevent a setback from becoming a crisis.”

The Help-A-Thon will highlight both monetary donations and donated professional services from the local business community, like plumbing or auto repair services, or gift cards to cover basic needs like gas or childcare items. Financial gifts provide one-time assistance for essential needs, while donated services offer practical solutions that help families move forward.

All donors will be recognized during the live broadcast. The Help-A-Thon will air on WNZF, KOOL, KIX, and Beach radio stations and is sponsored by AdventHealth, Smart Technologies, and Cline Construction.