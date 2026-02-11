Florida Kills Ronald Heath by Lethal Injection in First State Execution of 2026

Ronald Heath, 64, was put to death by lethal injection Tuesday evening at Florida State Prison for a 1989 murder outside Gainesville.

Heath was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. following a three-drug injection. He was the first inmate executed this year by the state after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a modern record of 19 death warrants in 2025.

The state action follows the U.S. Supreme Court denying the latest appeals by Heath’s attorneys on Tuesday.

Last week, the Florida Supreme Court denied Heath’s motion for a stay of execution.

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops also last week asked DeSantis to commute Heath’s sentence to life in prison without parole. The conference has unsuccessfully made similar requests before executions throughout the year.

“We appeal to you that it is possible both to achieve the purposes of punishment and to exercise mercy,” wrote Michael Sheedy, the conference’s executive director.

DeSantis signed the death warrant for Heath on Jan. 9 for the May 24, 1989 murder of Michael Sheridan, who was shot, stabbed and robbed in a wooded area south of Gainesville. Heath and his brother, Kenneth Heath, met Sheridan at the Purple Porpoise Lounge in Gainesville before the men drove to the wooded area to smoke marijuana.

In a 1991 order sentencing Ronald Heath to death, then-Circuit Judge Robert P. Cates wrote that the Heath brothers tried to rob Sheridan. The order said Ronald Heath instructed his brother to shoot Sheridan, who was initially wounded in the chest.

“Sheridan sat down and began struggling to remove his jewelry and his wallet,” the judge wrote. “Perceiving that Sheridan’s movements were futile and dilatory, Ronald Heath pulled out a hunting knife and stabbed Sheridan in the neck. Ronald attempted to slit Sheridan’s throat but found the task too difficult with a dull knife. He sawed at Sheridan’s neck but was unable to consummate the kill. Thereupon Ronald Heath instructed Kenneth Heath to kill Sheridan with the gun. Kenneth Heath fired two fatal bullets into the brain of Michael Sheridan causing his death.”

The sentencing order said the Heath brothers used the victim’s credit cards to buy clothes and jewelry at the Oaks Mall in Gainesville, and a police investigation was prompted by a failed effort to use one of the cards to buy a car stereo.

Heath was previously sentenced to 30 years for murder in 1977. He was paroled in 1988.

DeSantis has also signed warrants for the executions of Melvin Trotter on Feb. 24 and Billy Leon Kearse on March 3.

Trotter, 65, was sentenced to death in the June 1986 murder of Virgie Langford, 70, who was found by a truck driver on the floor at the back of Langford’s Grocery Store in Palmetto.

Kearse, 53, was convicted of killing Fort Pierce police officer Danny Parrish during a 1991 traffic stop.

DeSantis set a modern-era record in 2025 with 19 executions.

–Jim Turner, News Service of Florida