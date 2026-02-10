County Testily Approves $550,000 Hammock Harbour Settlement, Clearing the Way for 204-Boat Storage Facility

The Flagler County Commission Monday night reluctantly voted 4-1 to approve a costly and somewhat humiliating settlement in a six-year-old dispute and a year-and-a-half old federal lawsuit against the county by Hammock Harbour, the developer of a proposed 204-boat dry-storage facility and restaurant on a 4-acre parcel on Scenic A1A in the Hammock.

The settlement will cost the county $550,000 and clear the way for Hammock Harbour to build, without the special exception the county had required as a condition before issuing a site plan. The commission vote, however, approved a site plan, nonexistent though it is.

To Bob Million, the owner and presumed developer of the property, the settlement is a major victory that he and his attorney had imperiously predicted. To Hammock residents and the Hammock Community Association, which successfully litigated the issue previously, the settlement was an abject and unnecessary surrender, however regretful were some of the commissioners.

“Shouldn’t have gotten this far. But here we are,” Commission Chair Leann Pennington, who had opposed a settlement in 2024, said. “It’s a large disadvantage to the Hammock and what they’re trying to achieve in the special overlay in the district there. So it’s disappointing, and I want to bite my tongue on the rest of it, because I wouldn’t be polite.”

“What a long, strange trip this has been,” Dennis Bayer, the attorney who represents the Hammock Community Association, told the commission. “When this project first got started, they were trying to put 15 pounds of potatoes in a five-pound bag and sought a variance. Was denied by the planning board, denied by the [County] Commission. They came back with this special use concept, and we prevailed on both trial level and appeal.”

The county decided to draft a marina ordinance within whose parameters the project could have been built. HCA worked with the county. The ordinance was submitted to the commission for approval. “This ordinance comes back to the commission for approval, and Mr. Million stood in front of you and said, it’s not worth the paper it’s written on, and scuttled the ordinance that would have given us guidance, because, to be honest, I have no idea what you’re approving tonight. There’s no site plan in the agenda.” He cited numerous other matters that to him made the settlement premature.

Bayer said this morning that the association has not yet determined what steps it would take next. The association will be discussing that later this week. Further litigation is not out of the question.

The county and Hammock Harbour met in a court-required mediation on Jan. 7 and reached a conditional settlement, with the county paying Hammock Harbour $400,000 in cash and $150,000 in building permit and impact fee credits. The credits may only be used by Hammock Harbour. If the property sells, the credits are lost.

“The potential exposure to the county in this case was substantial,” County Attorney Michael Rodriguez said, with a $5 million difference between the two sides’ valuation of the property. “I did not like the percentages and the likelihood” of the county prevailing before a jury, Rodriguez said. Under the Bert-Harris Act, the owner could have been entitled to up to $5 million for the fair value of the property. Hammock Harbour’s attorneys’ fees exceeded $2.5 million. The county would have had to pay them, if it lost.

That’s not counting the county’s own legal fees, which would have also increased, with possibly a year and a half of billable time before a trial. The case was not covered by the county’s insurance, so any payment would have had to be out of the general fund.

“There is testimony where, under our comprehensive plan, a public use Marina falls under commercial recreation. Commercial recreation is an actual permitted use under the C-2 zoning,” Rodriguez said. It is also on record that a special magistrate ruled that there was a question as to whether imposing a special exception was permissible, when it is not explicitly provided for in the land use code.

“If we would have even prevailed moving forward, it may have been a Pyrrhic victory, because that matter would have come forward under a review, this use at the end of the day would most likely still be a permissible use on the site. So it’s not a question of this being a use that is completely incompatible with the zoning or future land use map designation of this property.”

Rodriguez said some conditions survived, such as a silent forklift to minimize noise. The two sides also agreed to the number of parking spaces.

“What we have today, I think, is really a fabulous new concept to take place of Newcastle Marine, and it will give people that don’t have access to water and a lot of storage a place to store their boats,” Cornelia Manfre, a commercial real estate broker, said, seeing the property as a spur to economic development. “From this site, it’s a fabulous place to be able to start your boating. The idea of a restaurant: Everybody’s begging me to bring restaurants.”

Jody Bollinger disagrees. Her property neighbors Hammock Harbour’s. The land development code “does not list Marina as a permitted use,” she said, and is certainly not “public use marina.” Hammock Harbour has determined it to be similar to a permitted commercial recreation use, a similarity Bollinger contests. Her recommendation was to either deny the use or require a special exception.

Kathy Viehe, who neighbors Hammock Harbour immediately to the north of it, called the settlement “unsettling,” saying that the proposed development “has no place in the Hammock, does not adhere to the Scenic Corridor overlay, the [Land Development Code] or the comprehensive plan. This development is nothing more than a commercial warehouse.” The settlement agreement contradicts Viehe’s assessment.

She was critical of Rodriguez: “We now have a county attorney who’s willing to give in to intimidation, which is really what’s happened here. Rather than fight for the county and its citizens, he is basically telling us that our residential property doesn’t matter and the Hammock doesn’t matter. This settlement is a slap in the face to every taxpayer.”

The Hammock Community Association previously sued the county, and won, over the county’s determination of a land use issue related to Hammock Harbour. Laura Stillman, president of the association, said the 45,000 square foot facility will be commercial by definition. “Calling this commercial warehouse a marina has allowed the Scenic Corridor overlay district to be circumvented,” she said.

Other Hammock residents and opponents of the settlement spoke along much the same lines, citing various objections and regulatory missteps on the county’s part.

Scott Thomas, who represents Million and Hammock Harbour, claimed “the dollar amounts we’re talking about in this settlement are a fraction of the economic losses they’ve suffered while, for six and a half years, they’ve been denied what is simply a permitted principal use of their property.”

Thomas acknowledged the opposition’s “sincere concerns,” but said the opposition was costing taxpayers money. He said the marina is a permitted use under the county’s regulatory rules. “We should realize by now, Hammock Harbour is not going to walk away from this, and I’m afraid I think events show it only gets more expensive as we go forward,” he said.

Thomas referred to the special exception as a poison pill, a characterization Commissioner Andy Dance rejected. “There was an opportunity through that process to build goodwill with the community,” Dance told Thomas. “As you said, it was going to happen sooner or later. It could have been sooner, but we are where we are, because there are some issues,” such as noise.

Notably, had the development application for a site plan been submitted for a permitted use like any other, it would not have come before the County Commission for review, but would have been approved administratively. In effect, the commission’s vote Monday achieved the same result: the site plan, once it materializes, will be an administrative step, moot though the vote makes that step.

Just before the vote, Pennington, the commission chair, referred to the history of the case leading up to the settlement as a “tragedy,” and addressed Million: “You do have property rights, but when I read some of the past on this, I think not all of it was in good faith on your part either,” she said. “Had you gone through the process, there would have been a happy medium to be met here and you would have already been built. I don’t think that when I go through that timeline, I see several attempts for staff and the planning board over and over again, attempting to get this permitted, doing an ordinance that you were opposed to doing, everything they could try to come to some sort of agreement. So that’s where I think that not everybody acted in good faith here. So here we are. So I’ll leave it at that.”

In an email, Million told FlaglerLive that the commission “had an opportunity to resolve this issue in 2024 AT NO COST TO TAXPAYERS. They either failed to understand the consequence, or intentionally ignored the potential liability to the taxpayers.” He called the settlement a “bargain” that spares the county much higher costs, and said the entire process should have been accomplished in the administrative technical review stage. “It is unfortunate that the taxpayers are paying the liability inflicted by a few disgruntled opponents intimidating County staff,” he wrote.

She struggled to get a motion. “Nobody wants to motion for this. Are you kidding me?” Dance said.

Hansen made a motion to deny the settlement, but that got no second. Commissioner Kim Carney moved to approve the settlement, Pam Richardson seconded, the commission voted 4-1, with Hansen opposed.