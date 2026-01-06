Hands-Free Driving Bill Would Ban Holding Cell Phone While Driving in Florida

A Florida bill banning drivers from holding their phones on the road was re-filed Tuesday, one week before the start of the 2026 legislative session.

Republican Sen. Erin Grall’s bill, revived from last session, would expand the Sunshine State’s ban on texting while driving to cover holding or “supporting” a handheld device while on the road.

This means drivers would not be able to make calls from their phone, hold it, or even rest it on their laps if the bill becomes law. If passed, it would take effect on Oct. 1.

“‘Handheld manner’ means holding a wireless communications device in one or both hands or physically supporting the device with any other part of the body,” SB 1152 reads. These devices could range from phones to laptops to gaming devices.

The bill would not apply to first responders or include small radios or in-vehicle systems.

Drivers who violate the law while moving through either a school zone or past construction workers would be slapped with a $150 fine and 3 points off their licenses. A subsequent offense would include a $250 fine and 3 more points against the license, and a third offense would include a $500 fine, 4 points against the license, and a 90-day license suspension.

Where did the bill come from?

Tallahassee resident Demetrius Branca has been a leading advocate for a hands-free driving law, which would mirror those of 30 other states plus Washington, D.C. In 2014, Branca’s 19-year-old son Anthony while on his way to Tallahassee State College was killed by a distracted Comcast driver.

During the 2024 session, when the measure passed the House but was never scheduled in the Senate, Branca blasted then-chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, Nick DiCeglie, during a Pinellas County legislative delegation meeting. The two engaged in a sharp exchange, but DiCeglie changed course when the bill reemerged during the 2025 legislative session, the Phoenix previously reported.

“I looked at the statistics,” DiCeglie said at the time. “I looked at the data, and I looked at what 31 other states did. And I thought of you and I thought of your son, Anthony.”

Although it passed the Senate that time around, the legislation was never scheduled in the House — a reversal from the year before. Branca blamed Rep. Linda Chaney, who chaired one of the committees that was supposed to see the bill.

“You stopped it cold,” Branca told her at a Pinellas County legislative meeting. “After all the work, all the testimony, all the grieving parents who begged you to act. You chose to not let it through. That was not leadership, that was political cowardice and I’m standing here to look you in the eye and tell you to your face.”

In 2023, distracted driving resulted in the deaths of 3,275 people, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which reported that “texting is the most alarming distraction.”

This year, Grall’s bill has yet to have a House companion.

Her office did not immediately return a request for comment. The 2026 session begins on Jan. 13.

