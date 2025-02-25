Bill Would Require Schools and State Agencies to Buy Materials Reflecting ‘Gulf of America’ Change

State agencies and Florida schools would have to update materials to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to rename the “Gulf of Mexico” as the “Gulf of America,” under a measure filed this week in the state Senate.

Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican who is a close ally of Trump, filed the proposal (SB 1058) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 4. It would require state agencies, county school districts and charter school boards to use materials that reflect the Gulf of America name.









It would also require schools to “adopt and acquire instructional materials” that reflect the new name, which would presumably impose significant financial burdens on districts that may have only recently adopted materials usually in use for several years at a time.

Rep. Juan Carlos Porras, R-Miami, filed a similar bill (HB 549) last week in the House. Gruter’s bill also calls for U.S. 41, from Miami-Dade County to Hillsborough County, to be designated as the “Gulf of America Trail,” instead of the Tamiami Trail. It was so named as a combination between Tampa and Miami.

Meanwhile, Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, and House Majority Leader Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, have filed bills (SB 608 and HB 575) that would change references in state laws from the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Numerous news organizations are following the lead of the Associated Press, whose style is generally–but not always–the standard in newsrooms. “The body of water has shared borders between the U.S. and Mexico. Trump’s order only carries authority within the United States. Mexico, as well as other countries and international bodies, do not have to recognize the name change,” the AP states. “The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen. As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences.”

–FlaglerLive and News Service of Florida