House Rep. Sam Greco Sets Eyes on Palm Coast’s Needy Utility Infrastructure and Other Coming Asks

Odd as it is that Waste Water Treatment #1 and its vast vats of Number Twos have become Palm Coast’s most-visited site by political kahunas in the last six months–an aide to Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep Randy Fine, House Rep. Sam Greco–the visits had a purpose: to stimulate federal or state aid and help cushion the ongoing $240 million upgrade at the sewer plant in the Woodlands.

Residents are bearing a large share of the cost through utility bills the City Council recently increased by 31 percent over the next three years. Aid so far has been a drop in the vats: $2.5 million for that particular sewer plant in the Woodlands, $5 million overall in the city’s wastewater infrastructure, or 1 percent of the city’s half-billion dollar expansion and modernization plan.

Grego’s visit this morning had two purposes. The junior House member who replaced Paul Renner got a chance to see where some of the $5 million appropriation he helped secure in the last session will go: on acreage at WWTP1, funding part of the very expensive upgrade of the facility to “Advanced Water Treatment” standards (which are required by law, by 2035), and also to visit a few other sites in the city that are part of this year’s asks from the Legislature.

It also gave local officials a chance to personally thank the representatives and press for more. The local official delegation was led by Mayor Mike Norris, along with Council member Charles Gambaro, Interim City Manager Lauren Johnston and Communications Director Brittany Kershaw.

“He’s our main advocate up there at the state budget,” Norris said. “Everything’s tightening. We’re going into debt. We’re going into debt because of water.” Part of the utility cost increase the council approved in March (with Norris opposed) will finance a $292 million bond issue. Repayment costs will be significantly higher. The city’s consultant had recommended two bond issues over two years. The council held back on the second one, hoping to secure more appropriations and grants.

“We’ll try to get as much as we can on anything, because our residents are paying, you and I are paying for those bonds,” Norris said. “So anything we can get helps out. It reduces that debt.”

As with previous visits by officials, the tour began with a briefing by utility staff, including new Utility Director Brian Roche, Deputy Director Peter Roussell, and Danny Ashburn, manager of wastewater treatment and reuse. The briefing–versions of which were previously reported here and here–was followed by the obligatory walk through the plant’s successive filtration tanks, this time under a slightly less punishing sun than when Fine visited earlier this month: it was earlier in the morning.

Greco was genial but masterfully unspecific in his sum-up: “This is a significant issue that’s going to require partnership from a number of levels, from the local government, from the state government, and from the federal government,” he said. “So we’re certainly, from my position, wanting to continue to get resources back next time to address this problem. We were able to get some funding this past year, and we’re certainly going to continue to work on that. But it’s a substantial project that’s going to require partnership from across the board.”

He was more specific when asked what sort of funding climate the Legislature is facing in the coming session. In the last session, Sen. Tom Leek, who represents Flagler County, had warned that money available for local appropriations would be drastically reduced as the state budget was in retrenchment, now that federal Covid aid has run out. He was right. “I think that the coming session in the FY 27 budget will look similar to the FY 26 budget that we just passed,” Greco said.

Asked about what pull he feels he may have as a junior House member, he demurred.

“For me personally, I met with Representative Greco just a couple of days after he got elected, and I asked him to commit to come here, and he’s doing it now,” Council member Charle Gambaro, who was part of the city today, said. “Very proud of the partnership that we have with him, and he delivered for us, which is great.”

On Tuesday, the council discussed what priorities it would submit to the Legislature for possible funding. Among them: The re-engineering and reconstruction of the congestion-prone intersection of Town Center Boulevard and Old Kings Road, and drainage and capacity improvements for stormwater in the flood-prone Woodlands. With that in mind, Johnston, the city manager, took Greco on a tour of those and other locations so he could put eyes on coming asks.

The touring season at Waste Water Treatment Plant 1 may be over: no other political pilgrims are expected.