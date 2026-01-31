Wei, Li, Chen, and Ayala Top Leaderboard as Junior Golfers Take Palm Coast

The City of Palm Coast positioned itself as a competitive hub for the Florida State Golf Association last weekend, hosting 74 junior golfers and their families at the Palm Harbor Golf Club on January 24–25.

The tournament transformed the municipal course into a proving ground for young athletes from across the state and beyond, leveraging the city’s recreational infrastructure to draw visitors into local hotels and restaurants. This regional draw is a central component of Palm Coast’s ongoing effort to brand itself as a sports tourism destination, utilizing city-owned assets to generate a concentrated, if brief, economic injection into the local service economy.

Dennis Redican, the city’s outdoor recreation manager, said the course served as a technical baseline for the young field, stating that Palm Harbor proved to be the perfect layout to showcase the high level of talent on display. The course is known for its unforgivingly narrow fairways and a layout that punishes errant shots, a challenge that defined the weekend experience for players in the 9 to 12 age bracket. Beyond the greens, the event functioned as an informal tour of the city’s broader amenities, as visiting families occupied the downtime between rounds by exploring the local trail systems and parks.

While the city’s official messaging emphasized sportsmanship and “community connection,” the weekend was fundamentally a high-stakes competition where several players distinguished themselves against a difficult field. In the Boys 11–12 division, Jayden Wei took the top spot, while Lucas Li claimed the win for the Boys 9–10 group. On the girls’ side, Chloe Audrey Chen won the 11–12 division, and Jocelynn Ayala secured the victory for the 9–10 age group. The city credited the coordination between tournament organizers, Palm Harbor staff, and local volunteers for the logistical success of the weekend, which remains a key metric for the city as it continues to justify the operational costs of its municipal recreation programs.

The tournament’s conclusion marks only a brief intermission for the course’s competitive schedule. The Florida State Golf Association is already slated to return to Palm Harbor on March 21–22, 2026, when the stakes—and the players—grow slightly larger for the 13–15-year-old junior golfers’ division.

Note: Due to colder-than-normal morning temperatures, Palm Harbor Golf Club will delay its opening to 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 1, and Monday, February 2, 2026. This temporary adjustment will allow course conditions to improve and help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for golfers.