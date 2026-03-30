Palm Coast Gas Prices Reach $4.29 at Several Stations, Florida Average Just Under $4

Bolstered by pump prices in South Florida and the Big Bend region, the average gallon of gas in the state remained just under $4 over the past week.

The average gallon of gas in Florida stood at $3.95 on Monday, $1.06 more than on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel began attacks intended to target the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and senior leadership. However, the state average has increased only 2 cents over the past week.

In Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, the price of unleaded regular ranged between a low of $3.82 at BJ’s Wholesale on State Road 100 to $4.29 at RaceTrac at two stations on State Road 100. Elsewhere prices ranged between those two poles, with many stations at $3.99, and many well into the $4 range, including $4.29 at Wawa. Diesel prices were approaching $6 a gallon at most Palm Coast and Flagler County stations, with several stations between $5.69 and $5.89 a gallon.

GasBuddy noted that global oil market prices lowered after President Donald Trump said he would pause potential strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure following reported talks with Tehran. But the drop was short-lived. The per-barrel price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, had settled at $114.85 at the closing bell before the weekend. Monday in late afternoon it was trading at just under $115, after spiking to just under $117 during the day.

The auto club AAA had averages on Monday in Florida at $4.23 in Monroe County, $4.12 in Palm Beach County and $4.02 in Alachua County. The lowest averages are in the Panhandle, with Escambia County at $3.62 a gallon.

Nationally, the average was $3.99 on Sunday, 3 cents higher than a week earlier and $1.01 more than a month earlier.

AAA still predicts the national average could top $4 for the first time since August 2022 as demand has increased with warm spring weather.

For electric vehicles, the cost per kilowatt-hour at Florida charging stations has held around 41 cents this past week. The price was 39 cents on Feb. 28. Nationally, the average was 42 cents. The average was 39 cents on Feb. 28.

–News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive