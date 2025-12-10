AdventHealth Stocks Every Flagler School with ‘Fuel Fridges’ for Student Athletes

Early practices, full class schedules, and evening games can push student athletes to their limits, and proper nutrition is essential to keeping them strong and focused. AdventHealth has introduced new Fuel Fridges across Flagler Schools, fully funded and stocked by the hospital as part of its ongoing commitment to student health.

Each fridge offers quick access to nutritious snacks and drinks, such as fruit, yogurt, and granola. The goal is simple: to help students sustain their energy and focus throughout the school day.

“Nutrition plays a vital role in performance and recovery,” said Erik Nason, Director of Strategic Partnerships Operations for the AdventHealth East Florida Division. “Even short gaps in nourishment can affect how the body and mind perform. For young athletes balancing classes, practices, and competition, consistent access to healthy food supports concentration, stamina, and overall wellness.”

The new Fuel Fridges build on years of partnership between AdventHealth and Flagler Schools. They have provided thousands of free sports physicals and heart screenings, supported mental health training for educators, and staffed athletic events with certified and licensed athletic trainers, extending care beyond the sidelines and into everyday student life.

“Every student deserves the tools to perform their best, both in the classroom and on the field,” said Nason. “When healthy choices are easy and accessible, we’re helping young people develop lifelong habits for whole-person health.”

Across Flagler Schools, the Fuel Fridge program is already being embraced by coaches, teachers, and students as another way to support success. It reflects a growing focus on wellness as an essential part of academic and athletic achievement and a community working together to help every student thrive in body, mind, and spirit.