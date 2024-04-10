Flagler Free Clinic Is Recipient of $100,000 Gift from Hammock Dunes Cares

The Flagler Free Clinic today announced it received a $100,000 donation from Hammock Dunes Cares, the none-profit arm of Hammock Dunes Club in Palm Coast.

This significant contribution stems from Hammock Dunes Cares’ Rally Auction, which spanned the last two weeks of February, when the non-profit held a series of fundraising events, including tennis, croquet, bocce, a creek porch party, live music, and pickleball.









The check was presented on Tuesday at Hammock Dunes. The contribution underscores Hammock Dunes Cares’ commitment to supporting the vital healthcare services provided by the Flagler Free Clinic, itself a non-profit established in 2005 by the late Faith Coleman, with John Canarkis its first physician. (Canarkis died in 2012.)

The donation is significantly larger than what in 2021 had been the lkargest donation to the Free Clinic until then–a $75,000 gift from AdventHealth Auxiliary, a non-profit that was ending its existence at the time.

This donation will allow the Flagler Free Clinic to continue its mission to provide essential medical care to those in need in the community.

“We are thrilled to announce this significant donation to the Flagler Free Clinic,” Hammock Dunes Cares President PJ Conniff said. “This contribution reflects our deep-rooted dedication to enhancing the well-being of our community members. We commend the invaluable work of the Flagler Free Clinic and are honored to play a role in advancing their critical healthcare initiatives.”

The organization says each donated dollar translates to a value of $10 in comprehensive care. Its 2022 tax filing indicates revenue of $2 million, entirely from contributions, and expenses of $2 million, with over 90 percent of funds underwriting services and just 8 percent supporting salaries. Through continued support and involvement, the Flagler Free Clinic hopes to sustain and enhance its impact on the Flagler and Volusia County residents in need.

“We are beyond grateful to Hammock Dunes Cares for their extraordinary generosity,” said Terri Belletto, Executive Director of the Flagler Free Clinic. “This substantial donation will undoubtedly make a profound impact on the clinic’s ability to serve the healthcare needs of the community.”









Hammock Dunes Cares’s web page reports it “hosts a number of events to raise funds in support of Hunger Relief, Veterans’ Wellness, Habitat for Humanity, the Flagler Free Clinic and Hammock Dunes Club employees through disaster relief and scholarship support.” In 2022 alone, the organization contributed $150,000 to local non profits.

For more information on the Flagler Free Clinic’s services, how to donate, or to become a volunteer, visit FlaglerFreeClinic.org or email [email protected].