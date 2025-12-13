Deputies Seize ‘Lipstick Knife’ and 29 THC Vapes in 3 Student Arrests at Flagler Palm Coast High School

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested three Flagler Palm Coast High School students this week following separate investigations, two for drug-related charges and a third for threatening another student with a knife.

On Thursday morning, deputies arrested D.J., 17, of Palm Coast, after school staff learned the student was in possession of three THC vaping devices. After searching D.J., school staff also located a bottle of fake urine in his possession. While investigating the incident, deputies conducted a field test on the THC vaping devices, which resulted in a presumptive positive for THC.

D.J., who was already on probation for possession of marijuana under 20 grams, is facing multiple felony charges, including violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Deputies also arrested O.V., 17, of Palm Coast, on Thursday afternoon after school staff learned that the student was selling THC vaping devices to students on campus. Deputiesconducted a search of the student’s vehicle, where they located 26 THC vaping devices.

O.V. is facing felony charges for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

On Friday morning, deputies arrested M.M., 16, of Palm Coast, following an investigation into a verbal altercation between her and another student, during which she threatened the other student with a knife disguised as a lipstick container. Along with the knife, school staff also located pepper spray in her possession.

M.M. is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

The sheriff’s release stated that the student was also charged with possession of a destructive device on school property. The charge is debatable and unlikely to survive review by the State Attorney’s Office. A knife is defined as a weapon under Florida law. A destructive device is defined as “any bomb, grenade, mine, rocket, missile, pipebomb, or similar device containing an explosive, incendiary, or poison gas.” The law distinguishes between tear gas guns or a “chemical weapon or device” and such things as pepper spray carried “solely for purposes of lawful self-defense.”

“We’ve unfortunately had to make three arrests at FPC in the last two days because children fail to understand the severity of their actions,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Whether it’s threatening someone, getting caught with drugs, or anything in between, I implore parents to be the Sheriff in their home and make sure that their kids know the consequences of committing crimes, especially on school grounds. If you won’t teach your kids life lessons and know what they are doing, we will. We have zero tolerance for drugs and weapons on our school campuses.”

“Thanks to other students speaking up, and the quick and caring response of our staff, we were able to work with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office to help keep our students and our campus safe. These actions will never be tolerated at Flagler Schools. Threats to our students carry immediate consequences and are addressed in partnership with the Sheriff’s Office. We urge families to take these matters seriously and report anything suspicious. Remember, if you see something, say something,” said Flagler Schools Superintendent LaShakia Moore.

All three students were transported to the Flagler County Inmate Detention Facility for processing and later released to their parents.