2024 Million Dollar Food-A-Thon Kicks Off with Food Truck Palooza at FPC on March 16

The Third Annual Million Dollar Food-A-Thon kicks off Saturday, March 16, with “Food Truck Palooza!” at Flagler Palm Coast High School, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 40 food trucks, live entertainment, a kids fun zone, street vendors and a muscle/collector car show will take over the Flagler Palm Coast High School parking lot on Bulldog Drive.

“Last year we fed 4,500 families each month. This year we have over 5,500 in need,” said Pastor Charles Silano of the Grace Community Food Bank.









Each registered family receives a box filled with a healthy variety of foods that would cost about $150 at the grocery store. The food bank has wholesale buying power enabling Silano to buy the equivalent of $150 worth of groceries with about $30.

If you do the math, $150 x 5500 =$825,000 per month that families don’t have to spend on groceries. That’s $600 per month that can pay for car payments, gas, medical, kids clothes, etc. The Food-A-Thon’s goal is to raise $200,00 in cash, which can then be leveraged into $1 million worth of food.

So the Food A Thon does much more than feed local families in need. “We’re asking everybody to come out eat some great food, have a good time, enjoy live

music and bring the kids,” said David Ayres, Flagler Broadcasting’s president and general manager.

Southern Chaos and Robert Keele Band will perform live. The car show is courtesy of the Bad Ass Car Club. $5 parking donation and a percentage of food truck sales goes directly to the food bank.