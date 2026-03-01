Florida Ranks Third Nationwide in Confirmed Measles Cases as Senate Advances Vaccine Exemption Bill

Florida ranks third in the number of confirmed measles cases across the country, new data published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

The CDC data, updated Friday, show 107 confirmed measles cases in Florida as of Feb. 26.

South Carolina leads the nation in confirmed measles cases — 985 — followed by Utah with 149.

Nationwide, there were 1,136 confirmed cases.

Although the CDC collects its data from states, the Florida Department of Health’s measles data differ.

DOH data, which include cases reported to the state health department through Feb. 21, show 104 confirmed measles cases in 11 counties: Alachua, Broward, Collier, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Pinellas, and St. Johns.

The number of DOH-reported measles cases jumps to 114 cases in 11 counties when including confirmed and suspected measles cases.

According to the CDC, measles spreads through the air when a sick person coughs or sneezes. The virus can stay in the air for two hours after the infected person leaves. It is so contagious that about nine out of 10 people who come near a person with measles will become infected if not vaccinated.

The CDC says the best way to avoid measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

An estimated 88.8% of kindergarteners in Florida had their MMR vaccine in academic year 2024-25, the latest available data.

To stop the spread of the measles virus and for a population to be considered safe from infection, referred to as herd immunity, 95% of the population should be vaccinated.

Collier County has the highest number of confirmed measles cases in the state with 73, followed by Duval County with six, Escambia and Pinellas counties each with five, and Manatee and St. Johns counties each with three.

Four counties — Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough and Lee — each have two cases and Miami-Dade County has one reported case.

Eighty-five of the 104 confirmed cases are in people between the ages of 15 and 24, with the 15-19-year-old age cohort accounting for 55% of the cases.

There are three confirmed measles cases in children between birth and age four and there is one confirmed case in the 40-44-year-old demographic.

The DOH information shows that 66 of the confirmed measles cases were acquired in Florida, five cases were acquired in another state, and two cases were contracted internationally. In 31 cases, people couldn’t account for where they were infected with the virus.

As the number of measles cases in Florida increases, the DeSantis administration has pushed to eliminate vaccine mandates for school-aged children. Although the DOH can eliminate the vaccines that are required through rules, it cannot eliminate any vaccine that is statutorily required without the action by the Legislature.

As the 2026 session approaches its end, it appears the Republican-controlled Legislature is unwilling to do that.

However, the Florida Senate is moving a bill that would make it easier for parents to not vaccinate their children based on conscientious objections. SB 1756 also would require physicians to provide parents who choose to vaccinate their children with information about the potential risks of vaccines. There is no similar requirement for physicians to provide parents who opt out of vaccines with that risk.

The House hasn’t considered similar legislation.

–Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix