Florida Lawmakers File Bill for Stricter E-Bike Rules and Reporting

Two Republican lawmakers want to implement stricter safety laws around the use of motorized scooters and electric motorcycles.

Naples Rep. Yvette Benarroch and St. Johns Rep. Kim Kendall have introduced a measure (HB 243) that seeks to strengthen Florida’s traffic safety laws by integrating electric bicycles, motorized scooters and electric motorcycles into the state’s regulatory framework.

Under the legislation, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) would be required to maintain a separate database of crash statistics involving tandem-trailer trucks, motorized scooters, electric bicycles, and electric motorcycles to support future policy development and public safety initiatives. (Palm Coast just approved ebike regulations. See: “Palm Coast’s Ebike Ordinance in Effect: Limits Speeds, Restricts Riders’ Age to 11 and Up and Requires Photo ID.”)

Law enforcement officers would be responsible for long- and short-form crash reports, which must include whether the crash involved an electric bicycle, motorized scooter, or electric motorcycle.

The bill would also implement penalties for those who make modifications, making it illegal to tamper with or modify an electric bicycle to alter its speed or motor engagement.

A first offense would result in a $100 fine, while repeat offenses within three years would result in a $250 fine, unless the vehicle’s classification label is updated.

According to a report from Bikefella, the rise in electric bicycles has increased exponentially, along with safety concerns, particularly along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Experts warned that infrastructure is struggling to keep up with its growing popularity, which resulted in the death of 14-year-old Clayton Miller of Naples when he was struck by a vehicle while riding his e-bike.

The bill would introduce a new category within the Florida Statutes that would include electric motorcycles as Class 3 E-Bikes. Those are defined as vehicles that are powered by an electric motor of 750 watts or more and capable of speeds over 28 mph.

The legislation would further update the definition of a motorcycle to include electric motorcycles and autocycles. It would, however, exclude mopeds, tractors, and enclosed vehicles unless they meet federal motorcycle standards.

An operator of a Class 3 E-Bike would be required to hold a valid learner’s permit or driver’s license, which they must carry at all times and present to law enforcement upon request.

The measure would also update driver education and licensing requirements. A learner’s permit course must include content on sharing the road with electric bicycles, motorized scooters and other vulnerable road users.

The exam must include at least 25 questions on bicycle and pedestrian safety, with five specifically covering the safe operation of electric bikes and motorized scooters.

E-bike riders would be subject to shared pathway rules and must yield to pedestrians and audible signals when passing on shared pathways and not on the roadway, such as in parks or on trails.

Youth under the age of 16 would also be restricted from operating motorcycles with engines over 150cc or electric motors of 750 watts or more.

Earlier this month, the Palm Coast City Council introduced an ordinance setting clear rules for e-bike users to address growing safety concerns on roads, sidewalks, and shared paths, prohibiting the operation of modified e-bikes capable of exceeding 30 mph.

The ordinance further restricted the use of e-bikes by people under 11 years old, while law enforcement officers were authorized to issue fines of up to $100 and impound e-bikes in violation.

If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2027.

–Andrew Powell, Florida Politics