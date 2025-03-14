Florida Bill Would Ban Migrant Children Fleeing Abuse Elsewhere From Seeking Residency in Florida

A bill advancing in the Florida Senate would make it harder for children without legal status who are fleeing abuse in their home countries to become permanent residents.

That’s because they could lose the assistance of immigration attorneys and advocates, who say that SB 1626 would stop them from applying for immigration relief on behalf of such children.









While immigration proceedings fall under the federal government’s jurisdiction, children without legal status can find a pathway to permanent residency if a state court determines they depend on the state and that they are eligible for special immigrant juvenile status. Courts issue such orders when children have been abused, neglected, or abandoned.

Under Vero Beach Republican Sen. Erin Grall’s proposal, courts couldn’t declare that children who immigrated alone were abused if the abuse happened before they entered the country or if an abusive parent is not in the United States.

John Barry, a lawyer who represents immigrant children for the Orlando Center for Justice, calls the bill unethical. He testified against it during its first hearing Wednesday in the Senate Children, Families, and Elder Affairs committee, where it received unanimous approval.

One of Barry’s clients is a 17-year-old girl who came to Florida on her own after her father impregnated her in Guatemala when she was 12, he told lawmakers. Had the bill been in effect, Barry said, he wouldn’t have been able to provide legal representation for the girl.









“So you’re saying that a child victimized outside of the United States cannot seek justice in the United States, if they’re sitting here in our state, in our court, asking for help,” he told Florida Phoenix following the hearing. “I think that’s negligent and cruel.”

Grand jury report

Grall said the changes are necessary to protect unaccompanied minors from ending up in the custody of bad people and to close what she claimed is a loophole allowing criminals and gang members to gain legal status.

“It’s also clear that there is some abuse of the special immigrant juvenile visa by those who have other criminal history, gang activity, that type of thing,” Grall said. “That’s what this is really responsive to and to make sure that we are really looking out for the interest of the children that are within the state of Florida.”

Sections of Grall’s bill referring to unaccompanied minors — meaning kids in the country without their parents or legal guardians — are based on recommendations from a statewide grand jury that Gov. Ron DeSantis petitioned for in 2022.

During his first term, President Donald Trump touted claims that gang members posed as unaccompanied minors at the border. A recent memo from the second Trump administration directs immigration officials to serve unaccompanied minors with notices to appear in court or be deported, according to Reuters.

The grand jury report also asserted that gang members claimed to be unaccompanied minors — a finding that panel said it based on confidential testimony and on written testimony in 2017 from the acting U.S. Border Patrol chief that in five years, the agency had apprehended 159 minors with confirmed or suspected gang affiliations.









However, the American Civil Liberties Union in California won a lawsuit against the federal government in 2017 over wrongful arrests of immigrant teens accused of being gang members.

Jacksonville immigration attorney Maria Aguila said that while she doesn’t file court orders on behalf of unaccompanied minors every week, she’s concerned about what would happen to her open cases if the bill passes.

“It seems to me you just want to send them back to the very country that could end up going back into the system of abuse,” Aguila told the Phoenix in a phone interview Thursday.

Aguila emphasized that Congress created the special immigrant juvenile classification in 1990, which has allowed such children to ask courts for immigration relief.

What could happen to the children?

Others working with the Orlando Center for Justice said they worry that parts of the bill would leave immigrant kids facing abuse stuck in a legal limbo.

Under Grall’s proposal, only the Florida Department of Children and Families and the 16 community-based care providers to which it outsources child welfare services would be eligible to obtain court orders determining an immigrant kid’s eligibility for protected status.