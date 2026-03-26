Florida Democrats See 2 Election Victories as Signal of Shift Ahead, GOP Shrugs Them Off as Nothing Special

While Florida Democrats basked in the glory of flipping two Republican-majority legislative districts into victories the previous night, the chairman of the Florida GOP wasn’t ready Wednesday to concede it augured anything too significant for November.
“We have this before; special elections aren’t just that: special,” said Republican Party of Florida Chair Evan Power in a text message. “It is not indicative of what can be expected in a general election. Just ask Tom Keen, the Orlando Democrat who won a Special Election in House District 35 in 2024 to later lose to Republican Erika Booth just a few months later.”
Keen did flip that traditionally Republican-leaning seat in January 2024 by 589 votes, similar to Democrat Brian Nathan’s 408-vote margin over Republican Josie Tomkow in the Florida Senate District 14 race in Hillsborough County Tuesday night. Keen then lost the rematch to Booth in November 2024.
In the other major upset of the evening, the Florida House District 87 special election in Palm Beach County, Democrat Emily Gregory defied the odds and defeated Republican Jon Maples by 797 votes. Republican Mike Caruso won the seat by 19 points in November 2024.
Chris Mitchell is a Democratic strategist who was involved in Gregory’s campaign. He agrees special elections are “unique environments” and not always perfect predictors for November, but sees signals Republican shouldn’t ignore.
“In both Palm Beach and Hillsborough, Republicans had a turnout advantage over Democrats. Despite that, we still won. That doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It suggests that either Democrats significantly over-performed with NPAs (no party affiliation voters), saw meaningful Republican crossover, or some combination of both,” he said.
“In a low-turnout special election, those dynamics are even more notable,” he said. “If that kind of movement is happening now, it raises real questions about what the electorate could look like in a higher-turnout environment.”
Anthony Pedicini is a Republican strategist who worked on the Tomkow Senate campaign.
“Special elections are indeed special,” he told the Phoenix in an email. “But, as a political practitioners, we are using the results as a lesson — how to improve our tactics and strategies that will allow our clients to outperform the atmospherics and events beyond our control. Elections aren’t won or lost ‘just because’ and we have proved time and time again, a seat lost in a special can be regained in a regularly scheduled electoral event with a great candidate, great message and great execution.
“Republicans at all levels need to understand we will need to stand together or … you know the expression,” he added.
Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried insists this year will be different.
“The infrastructure building that the state party has done for the last few years is to make sure that we’re not only winning special elections, not only are we going to win it in 2026, when the temperature is so hyped right now, but to make sure that the infrastructure’s in place for ’28, ’30, and beyond, and that’s what we’ve really been focusing on the last few years,” she said during a Zoom press call Wednesday morning.
Outside money
Perhaps more importantly for the Florida Democratic Party, Tuesday night’s results could boost statewide candidates who have seen campaign financing from Democratic Party-aligned groups outside the state crater since Florida lost its reputation as a swing state following the 2020 election and influx of GOP voters post-COVID.
On Election Day 2022, the FDP issued a statement showing how spending from outside groups and PACs went from $58 million in 2018 to less than $2 million that year. Those numbers were equally lackluster in 2024 for the presidential, U.S. House, and Senate races.
“We have been in constant communication [with] a lot of our sister organizations,” Fried said Wednesday.
“A lot of the organizations on the national level that have been respectfully pulled out of the state of Florida over the last couple of cycles, they’re inspired by the work that we’ve been doing in the last year — these wins from December from Miami to the wins in Boca, flipping the Fort Pierce seat, they’re seeing last year that we flipped 17 seats. That is a compelling story that something is happening in our state.
“And so, yes, I spoke to [DNC] Chair [Ken] Martin last night and numerous other national organizations including our statewide candidates today who are on phone-banking of donors today. So, we do think that, based on this, that there is energy coming from our state-wides and that they are seeing the wins at the local levels and that they are inspired by the infrastructure that is being built here.”
Martin did issue a statement Tuesday night congratulating Gregory on her victory, saying that if “Democrats can win in Trump’s own backyard, we can win anywhere. From now until November, Democrats are all gas and no brakes as we compete across every corner of Florida and the nation.”
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, competing for the Democratic nomination for governor, said in a statement that Nathan’s and Gregory’s victories “prove Florida is a major battleground this election year and beyond.”
“These flips in these Trump-won districts show there is an appetite for change now and in November,” he said.
But Power points out that not only did Republican Hilary Holley win decisively in the House District 51 seat in Polk County, previously held by Tomkow (a solidly red district) that was also on the ballot on Tuesday; he also notes the more than a dozen Republicans who have won in local elections this month from Boca Raton to St. Pete Beach.
“Republicans are leading on the issues that matter to most Floridians — public safety, economic growth, meaningful property tax reform, expanded school choice, and strong environmental stewardship,” he said. “Our record isn’t just strong, it is unmatched.”
Where was Ron?
One thing Republicans aren’t wondering publicly but certainly are privately is where was Gov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jay Collins during the campaign?
One strategist who wanted to remain anonymous to avoid retribution said that if DeSantis had done just one public event for Tomkow, “He would have put her over the top.”
Also missing in action was Collins, who vacated the seat after being appointed to the LG position and is now running to succeed DeSantis as governor. The GOP strategist wondered why he wouldn’t be working to get another Republican elected to the Senate who could presumably help his own legislative efforts if he is elected this fall.
Money isn’t everything?
Republicans will undoubtedly have more money than the Democrats to spend on legislative races this fall, but money certainly wasn’t an issue in the SD 14 race. Tomkow raised $324,475 in contributions in her regular account since November, and an additional $319,850 in one of her political committees, Friends of Josie Tomkow. Through a second political committee, she made a $500,000 contribution to the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee on March 16.
Nathan raised $101,510 in his campaign account.
Fried acknowledged she would prefer her candidates not get outspent on a 10-1 basis, but said Democrats have been flipping seats despite the “tremendous overspending by Republicans. It’s not working. The people in this country are waking up.”
Focusing on the voters
Democrats believe they have found the formula the party has been searching for nationally since Trump regained the White House 14 months ago. The issue is whether to focus on the president or to emphasize what they can do to improve people’s lives. The fact is that, while the president is floundering in the polls, the Democratic brand is still at its lowest level in years.
Speaking to MS Now Wednesday, Gregory said her strategy when it came to Trump (whose Mar-a-Lago residence is within her district) was to “block out the noise.” She focused her campaign, she said, around “all of the voters of District 87, not the most famous one.”
Kelly Dietrich, a longtime Democratic strategist and CEO of the National Democratic Training Committee, which provided free campaign training for both Nathan and Gregory, said that is the right formula for Democrats going into November
“The Trump brand, and therefore by definition the Republican brand, is toxic right now and voters want people with solutions who are going to make their life better,” he said. “That’s what Democrats have to run on: Don’t get sidelined, don’t get distracted by all the chaos of the trainwreck that Trump is creating. Channel that chaos into how you’re going to make change for your voters.”
Meanwhile, Evan Power with the RPOF notes that with a nearly 1.5 million-voter registration advantage in the state, the Republicans remain “well-positioned and fully energized as we head toward November.”
“We will continue to engage, mobilize, and lead,” he says, adding, “Stay tuned!”
Comments
Bo Peep says
Demonrats are nuts. Seventy five percent of all Americans want border control, voter ID, and men out of women’s sports. The Dem leadership is ignoring them and forging ahead with its insanity. This direction will hopefully bury them.
Jim says
Yet here are some of Donald Trumps current polling numbers:
=Approval Rating: The Economist reported an approval rating of 38% and a disapproval rating of 56% as of March 27, 2026.
-Approval Trend: Gallup News noted a decrease from a 47% approval rating at the start of his term in January 2025 to 41% by October 2025.
-Policy Support: Only 27% of Americans now support all or most of Trump’s policies, a decline from previous figures, notes the Pew Research Center.
-Border Wall & Security: 56% of Americans favor expanding the U.S.-Mexico border wall, a 10-point increase from 2019, driven by shifting opinions among some Democrats. A strong majority (62%) supports a large military presence at the border.
-Enforcement & Deportations: Nearly two-thirds of Americans (65%) feel that immigration enforcement agency ICE has gone too far in its actions, according to a PBS/NPR/Marist poll.
-Mass Deportations: Opinions on mass deportations are split. Some polls, like the Harvard/Harris poll, suggest majority support for deporting undocumented individuals, particularly those with criminal records. However, 60% of voters in a Quinnipiac University poll believe the current administration’s actions are too harsh.
-Pathway to Citizenship: A growing number of Americans support allowing illegal immigrants to achieve legal status. Support for a path to citizenship has reached 78%, showing a rebound to 2019 levels, according to Gallup News.
From what I could find, opinion on the SAVE act is almost even. I’m not sure where you get your numbers (FOX, maybe?).
As far as the Dems hopefully getting buried, we’ll all find out in November. However, if I was a true MAGA, I’d go watch some other news channels and, maybe, read some data on where this country is on support of Trump and his actions. But I know that’s not happening so I guess we’ll all wake up on November 4 and see how things shake out. Of course, that’s assuming we have elections….
PaulT says
Ah yes another poll #, this one plucked out of the air by Bo Peep.
But Trump is sliding down a slippery popularity slope all of his own making as the saner Republicans turning their backs on him.
In real polls 56% of (all) Americans disapprove of Trump’s policies and his MAGA base who support what ever he does are now a measly 38%.
As for voter ID, Trump threatened to block all legislation until the SAVE Act was passed, a major element of that act is to ban mail in ballots. According to Trump, ‘they’re all fraudulent’.
Yet a voted purported to be from Donald Trump was cast, by mail, in the Palm Beach State House special election. His excuse was that he’s a ‘busy man’ but how do we know that so busy a man didn’t have someone else fill out the ballot. Did anyone check that the ‘envelope signature’ wasn’t done by autopen? That would be Trump’s style.
Remind me, how do you spell Hypocrisy?
Deborah Coffey says
Well, Republicans have become experts at shrugging things off under the criminal POTUS. If Democrats ever learn the meaning of “retribution,” we’ll need to build a prison big enough to house Trump and the rest of his family and entire administration. So, keep shrugging…big BLUE WAVE is on the way. Latest poll…Trump at 36% approval rating, except for Lying FOX “News” which has him at 41%, even though in every category questioned the poll had him between 70% to over 80% disapproval.
Atwp says
As a Democrat, I’m glad the Democrats are winning small elections. Hopefully this is a winning trend into the midterm elections and the presidential election in 2028. Winning small elections are great and builds momentum. We need to keep the winning streak going. We must continue to vote for Democrats. Thank God Democrats are winning. Hopefully the winning streak will continue. It will if we Democrats continue to vote in big numbers. Keep winning Democrats we need all the victories we can get.
Samuel L. Bronkowitz says
Same shit, different package.
Taxpayer says
No Kings rallies all over the country will show the Republicans how upset they are about how this administration has failed the people. All those attending the rallies today vote in November and is the reason Trump is desperately trying to cheat and will cheat anyway he can.
Trump has broken all his campaign promises and a Blue Wave is coming in November.