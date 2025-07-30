Five leatherback sea turtle hatchlings are in the care of Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience following their harrowing journey across State Road A1A near Beverly Beach and became trapped in two storm drains at the Oceanside Condominiums.

Flagler Turtle Patrol contacted Flagler County Fire Rescue about noon, and the rescue began. Jenn Jakush from the Turtle Patrol directed Fire Rescue crews – Battalion 40 and Engine 40 – to two separate storm drains, each about 6 feet deep.

Heavy drain covers were removed, gas masks were donned, ladders were placed, and firefighters climbed down to retrieve the five hatchlings – which were carefully removed and placed into plastic containers for safety.

“It’s an especially good day when we can help rescue some of our beloved baby sea turtles,” Fire Rescue Captain Mike Pius said.

The rescued turtles were then transported to Whitney Laboratory for Marine Bioscience for evaluation and rehabilitation, with the hope that they may be returned to the ocean as soon as this evening.

“Crews got called out to a vehicle crash on Interstate 95 immediately afterward,” said Fire Chief Mike Tucker. “They didn’t even get to linger on that rescue, and they are busy making another. We have a great team. That’s what they do day in and day out.”

For more information, Flagler Turtle Patrol can be reached at [email protected].