Flagler Sheriff’s Office Increasing Patrols on Roads, Waterways and Parks Over July 4 Weekend

To ensure that Flagler County residents and visitors have a safe Fourth of July weekend, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement partners will be conducting increased patrols along roadways, waterways, parks, and other high-traffic areas throughout the county. These enforcement efforts will begin on July 3 and continue through the holiday weekend.

Along the county’s busiest roadways, the FCSO Traffic Enforcement Unit will partner with the Florida Highway Patrol, the Flagler Beach Police Department, and the Bunnell Police Department to conduct traffic details focused on aggressive driving, speeding and seatbelt violations. Additional patrol deputies will also focus on DUI enforcement throughout the weekend.

On the Intracoastal Waterway and canals throughout Palm Coast, the FCSO Marine Unit will partner with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to monitor the waters for unsafe boating, including reckless operation, speeding, or boating under the influence.

“Independence Day is the time to celebrate your freedoms and our great country, but it is important that you do that responsibly,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “If you choose to get behind the wheel of a car or boat after you’ve had too much to drink, you’ll lose that freedom because you’ll be spending your holiday at the Green Roof Inn instead.”

The FCSO is also preparing for an increase in activity at beaches and parks across the county, as well as an influx of attendees at United Flagler 4th events planned throughout the day, including the Stars and Stripes Parade in Flagler Beach and Fireworks Over the Runways in Palm Coast. The FCSO Beach Patrol Unit, Bike Unit, Citizen Observer Patrol Bike Unit, and patrol units will have increased visibility and patrols in high-traffic areas including beaches, beach approaches, parks and parking lots.

Along with this increased presence, Sheriff Staly encourages everyone to do their own part to keep from becoming easy targets for criminals. “There are many simple things you can do to keep yourself and your stuff safe when you’re out enjoying the long holiday weekend,” Sheriff Staly added. “Before you head to the beach, park, or parade, remember to lock your car doors and hide any valuables. When you’re out having fun, be aware of your surroundings, be alert, and don’t leave your things unattended.”

The FCSO Operations Center in Bunnell, District 2 Office in Palm Coast, and visitation at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility will be closed on the Fourth of July and will reopen on July 7. The FCSO Communications Center remains open 365 days a year, and residents should call 911 for emergencies or 386-313-4911 for non-emergencies.