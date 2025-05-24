Flagler Sheriff’s Detective Kyle Gaddie A Finalist for Florida Attorney General’s Officer of the Year Award

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier recognized Flager County Sheriff’s Office Master Detective Kyle Gaddie as one of six finalists for the Attorney General’s “Officer of the Year” award during the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Ceremony in Tallahassee. Of the six finalists, Sunrise Police Department Detective Robert Padron was ultimately named “Officer of the Year.”

Master Deputy Kyle Gaddie was selected among the most elite ranks of 47,000 law enforcement officers across the State of Florida for demonstrating exceptional service or heroism while going above and beyond the call of duty.

“We are extremely proud of Master Detective Kyle Gaddie’s dedication and exceptional service in Flagler County. The Florida Sheriff’s Association nominated him as runner-up for last Year’s FSA Law Enforcement Officer of the Year because of his unwavering dedication to serving his community,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I would to like congratulate Master Deputy Gaddie for being a finalist and congratulate this year’s winner, Sunrise Police Detective Padron, along with all of this year’s finalists for their outstanding achievements and hard work.”

Master Detective Kyle Gaddie began his career with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 as a patrol deputy and currently serves in the Investigative Services Division. During his career, Gaddie has earned numerous accolades, including three Life Saving Awards, multiple Unit Citations and Certificates of Appreciation, and Employee of the Month for August 2021. In 2024, he was named a finalist for the Florida Sheriffs Association’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and was FCSO’s nominee for the Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida’s Flagler County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

“It is truly an honor to be nominated as a finalist for this award,” said Master Detective Gaddie. “Every day I come to work with the goal of protecting and serving the people of Flagler County to the best of my ability. This nomination reflects not only my efforts but also the strength of the team around me and the support of our community.”