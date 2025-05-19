Flagler Free Clinic Earns National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics Award

The Flagler Free Clinic earned a 2025 Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program. This achievement reflects the clinic’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible healthcare to uninsured individuals in Flagler and Volusia counties.

The NAFC’s mission is to build healthy communities through quality, equitable, and accessible healthcare. To measure and maintain care standards across its network, the NAFC established a comprehensive set of Quality Standards, which member organizations voluntarily adopt and implement.









NAFC Quality Standards include critical areas such as Administrative Policies, Clinic and Pharmacy Responsibilities, Credentialing and Privileging Systems, Patient Care, and Risk Management.

“This recognition is a reflection of the dedication and compassion of our volunteers, staff, and supporters,” said Terri Belletto, Executive Director of the Flagler Free Clinic. “We remain committed to ensuring that every patient who walks through our doors receives the highest standard of care—free of charge.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the clinic continues to be a beacon of hope, providing over $2 million in medical and dental services annually thanks to the generosity of donors, volunteers, and community partners.

To mark this milestone, the clinic will host a Charity Golf Tournament on October 6, 2025 at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa. For details on volunteering, attending, or sponsoring the event, please contact Terri Belletto at 386-437-3091 or [email protected].

For more information about the Flagler Free Clinic’s services, donation opportunities, or how to become a volunteer, visit FlaglerFreeClinic.org or email [email protected].