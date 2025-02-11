Flagler Fire Rescue’s Gil Aspinwall Graduates from Emergency Services Leadership Institute

Flagler County Fire Rescue Division Chief of Training Gil Aspinwall recently graduated from the Emergency Services Leadership Institute (ESLI), sponsored and hosted by the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association. The program was designed to address the present-day leadership issues that affect mid-level through chief fire officers.

“This is a great program that expands your leadership base,” Aspinwall said. “As Division Chief of Training, I see the benefits in immersing yourself in all educational opportunities to become a better asset to the team and the community. Just because you may no longer be on ‘the line’ running calls, does not mean you can stop learning.”

Participants are required to complete six of the seven areas of study that are offered:

Human Resources and Labor Relations

Personal Qualities, Leadership, and the Organization

Government Relations and Public Policy

Marketing Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Finance and Budgeting

Emergency Management

Community Risk Reduction

While each course can serve as an independent and specific educational experience, they serve collectively as a foundation for emerging fire services leaders as they advance towards promotion within their respective agencies, according to the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association website. Additionally, graduates of the ESLI can utilize coursework completed to achieve Fire Officer 3 and Fire Officer 4 certifications from the State Fire Marshal’s Bureau of Fire Standards and Training.

“We have a very dedicated leadership team, and Training Chief Aspinwall is very committed to his personal and professional development. He strongly believes in leading by example,” said Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker. “Flagler County Fire Rescue supports and encourages all our men and women to reach their full potential. We are glad to see interest in the ESLI program taking off.”