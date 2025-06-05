Flagler Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker Named 2nd Vice President of Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association

Flagler County Fire Rescue Chief Michael Tucker will be installed as 2nd Vice President of the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association (FFCA) at its Executive Development Conference in July. He was notified on Monday about the election results for the 2025-26 Board of Directors.

“I could not do this without your support and strong team working behind me,” Tucker said. “We have a phenomenal team in Flagler County and it’s an honor to represent.”

The mission of the Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association is to advance the profession of fire and emergency services through strategic and proactive leadership, education, development, and advocacy. It was established in 1958 and has served the chief fire executive of career, combination and volunteer departments. The FFCA currently represents more than 2,200 members.

The Florida Fire Chiefs’ Association also has a charitable foundation that provides scholarships for aspiring firefighters and EMTs, educational grants for professional development and is always seeking new and current ways to best support the industry and those who serve it, according to its website.

“I have no doubt you will bring valuable insight and a strong voice to the board, and your service will positively impact not only our local community but the entire state,” said County Administrator. “Wishing you continued success in this new endeavor. We’re proud to have your leadership representing us at the state level.”